Bees drop game 1 vs. Lancaster

BEES ALLOW 4 EARLY RUNS IN 5-1 LOSS

In 140 Characters or Less: 4 early runs by the Barnstormers enough to hand New Britain the series opener loss. Games 2 and 3 played tomorrow in a split doubleheader!

The Game Changed When…: Four different Lancaster batters each drove in a run in the 1st inning off of Anthony Marzi to jump out to an early 4-0 lead.

Pitchers of Record: W: Bergesen (1-0) | L: Marzi (0-1)

Player(s) of the Game: Blake Gailen (Lancaster) – 3-5, 2B, 2 RBI | Jason Jarvis (New Britain) – 4.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 K

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (2-1) vs. Lancaster Barnstormers (0-4)

Starting Pitchers –

Game 1: New Britain: Eric Fornataro (0-0, 0.00) | Lancaster: TBD

Game 2: New Britain: Casey Coleman (0-1, 6.23) | Lancaster: Nate Reed (0-0, 0.00)

Game 1: It’s the first of three Baseball in Education Days at New Britain Stadium, presented by the Consolidated School District of New Britain!

Game 2: Every Thursday home game is Thirsty Thursday! Fans over the age of 21 can enjoy half priced domestic draft beer at every concession stand!

Available at the New Britain Stadium Box Office | Call 860-826-BEES

Broadcast: The Bees’ Official YouTube Channel (youtube.com/NewBritainBees) and Facebook Live (facebook.com/newbritainbees), starting at 10:20 AM for game one, and 6:20 PM for game two.

Bees Buzz: Steve Carrillo and Craig Maddox have reached base safely in all four Bees games this season…The Bees bullpen pitched six full innings only giving up one run…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 145.