Track sweeps Conard

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

Southington competed in their first home meet of the season against Conard on Tuesday, April 18, and it was business as usual. The boys team cruised to a 110-38 triumph, and the girls won easily, 93-57.

“One of the first things we ask at the end of the meet is how many athletes got personal or season bests,” said Southington girls coach Connor Green. “A lot of them raise their hands, and that’s what we’re really pulling for. The win is just a product of our kids’ hard work throughout practice.”

Not only did both programs come away with a pair of victories, but Southington also qualified 10 more athletes in five new events for the Class LL meet, improved three state marks, and broke two school records.

“We got guys that are performing really well in the state,” said Southington boys coach Dan Dachelet. “These are not just winning marks at a little dual meet. These are guys that are performing at the top of their game at the state level.”

The following females finished first in the meet: Megan Biscoglio in the 110m hurdles (19.75) and pole vault (11’1”), Tayler Riddick in the long jump (14’8”) and triple jump (30’6”), Amanda Howe in the shot put (36’7”) and discus throw (121’3”), Natalie Verderame in the 400m dash (1:01.87), and Gabriella Mondo in the javelin throw (89’6.05”).

Riddick, Abby Connolly, Samantha Przybylski, and Verderame took first in the 4x100m relay and made the state meet, breaking a school record with a time of 51.4.

“This relay is going to be our solidified 4×100 that will be at all high-level competitions,” said Green. “Honestly, I think that they can get under 51. They had some iffy handoffs at the beginning of the first and second legs. So, they’re only going to get faster as the season goes on.”

The school record was a time of 51.73, set by Erica Kosenski, Nicole Wershoven, Cynthia Woolley, and Allison Vachon in 2012.

Biscoglio also broke a school record as well and improved her state mark with her first-place height in the pole vault. Biscoglio shared that school record of 11’ with Erin Saucier (2010).

“She is only going to get better as the season goes on,” said Green. “Her dedication to jumping higher and higher is what makes her so much fun to watch.”

Rylee Van Epps (300m hurdles, 50.66) and Amanda Brocki (high jump, 4’8”) also qualified for the state meet.

The following males finished first in the meet: Elijah Rodriguez in the 110m hurdles (16.52) and 300m hurdles (40.93); Anthony Mondo in the long jump (21’3”) and triple jump (40’8”); David Pastor in the shot put (41’5”) and javelin throw (134’4”); James Ringrose in the 100m dash (12.06); Cameron Coulombe in the 200m dash (24.69); Conner Leone in the 800m run (2:12.02); Mark Murdy in the 1600m run (4:47.79); Jeffrey Hannigan in the high jump (5’8”); Zach Burleigh in the pole vault (12’3”); Coulombe, Teagan Duffy, John Carreiro, and Joe Verderame in the 4x400m relay (3:45.12); and Shane Leone, C. Leone, Sean Young, and Anthony Riccio in the 4x800m relay (8:48.41).

Mondo (long jump), Pastor (shot put), the 4x800m relay, and Kolby Rogers (long jump, 20’6.5”) qualified for the state meet. Rodriguez (300m hurdles), Mondo (triple jump), and Burleigh improved their state marks.

Southington will be back in action this week when they host Wethersfield on Wednesday, April 26 and travel to Danbury High School for the 37th annual O’Grady Relays, held from Friday, April 28 to Saturday, April 29.

There are currently 12 males qualified for the state meet in nine events, and 15 females qualified in 13 events. Both the Lady Knights and Blue Knights are currently 1-1 overall.

For this week’s box scores, click here: (http://southingtonobserver.com/2017/04/26/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-april-28-edition/). To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.