Sports listings for the April 28 edition

SHS CAMPS

The following camps are not run, sponsored, or endorsed by the Southington Public Schools or the Southington Board of Education. Brochures are available at southingtonsports.com/Sports-Camps.html

LADY KNIGHT MIDDLE SCHOOL SOCCER CAMP—June 19-23, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., at SHS soccer fields. Open to girls entering grades 6-8. Lady Knight coach Mike Linehan will focus on the development of technical skills while applying basic to advanced tactical concepts. Cost is $150 by June 16. Contact: lindalinehan@cox.net.

BLUE KNIGHT FUTURE VOLLEYBALL STARS INDIVIDUAL SKILLS CAMP—June 26-30, 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., in the SHS gym. Open to girls entering grades 4-9. Lady Knight coach Rich Heitz will direct a camp that’s focused on improving skills with individual attention in small groups based on age and ability. Cost is $159. Register online at www.camppros.com/register/detail_new.aspx?ListingId=5294&OrgId=131. Contact: Rich Heitz, (860) 665-2746 or (860) 621-8895.

BLUE KNIGHTS SUMMER BASKETBALL CLINIC—June 26-30 (Session I) or Aug. 7-11 (Session II), 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., in the SHS gym. Open to boys entering grades 2-8. Blue Knight coach John Cessario will teach the fundamentals of the game with high school coaches, players, and guest speakers. Cost is $225 per week ($200 for multiple siblings). Contact: John Cessario at Cessario@cox.net.

FUNDRAISERS

CAR WASH—Sunday, April 30, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at Southington AutoWash, 254 Queen St. Proceeds will benefit the Southington High School tennis teams (boys and girls).

PAVERS FOR POSTERITY (BLUE KNIGHT BRICKS)—The Turf Committee is offering an opportunity to purchase bricks to help defray costs for the artificial turf field at Southington High School. Bricks cost $125 and can be engraved with three lines of type (14 characters per line). Bricks will be displayed as part of a walkway and patio at the entrance to the turf field complex. Bricks can be purchased at the Southington Chamber of Commerce, the Parks & Recreation Department, or at the Southington High School Athletic Department.

TOURNAMENTS

PLANTSVILLE UCC CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH GOLF TOURNAMENT—Saturday, May 13 at Hawks Landing CC. $110 per person for cart, lunch and beverages in a traditional scramble format. Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin prizes. Raffle and Golf prizes during lunch. Silent Auction. Food at the turn. Singles welcome. Send payment to Dan Nardini 74 Nunzio Dr. Plantsville, CT 06479. Contact: Tom Gianoni at tgianoni@snet.net or (860) 736-4348.

WAYTON OPEN TENNIS TOURNAMENT—July 7-July 16 at the Southington High School tennis courts. All proceeds benefit Thank Dog Rescue. Cost is $20 for singles and $30 for doubles. Divisions: men’s A or B singles, men’s over 45, men’s A or B doubles, women’s singles, women’s doubles, mixed A or B doubles, high school boys or girls singles.

Each player receives a t-shirt, wristband, tennis balls, and water for every match. Register by July 3 at www.waytonopen.com.

WINT FILIPEK SR. MEMORIAL TENNIS TOURNAMENT—June 3-June 11 at Copper Valley Swim & Tennis Club, 1235 Wolf Hill Rd., Cheshire. Proceeds benefit the Winton S. Filipek Sr. Scholarship Fund. Cost is $20 (singles), $30 (doubles), or $15 (high school divisions). A free kids and high school clinic and fun day available by registration. Register at www.wintfilipeksrtennis.com. Questions, contact Wint Filipek Jr. at (860) 621-5655 or wrfilipek@hotmail.com.

ST JUDE CHILDREN HOSPITAL GOLF TOURNEY—Saturday, Sept. 30, 12:30 p.m. shotgun start at Hunter Golf Club, Meriden. Cost is $105 per player, includes hot dogs/ burgers before tee off and buffet dinner. Profits benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital. $100 hole sponsorships available. Contact: Pete Montoya, (860) 634-4258 or pmontana@burrislogistics.com.

REGISTRATION

CAMP R.I.S.E. REGISTRATION—Through Friday, June 16 while space allows. Open to Southington children with special needs. Camp has two sessions which will take place at South End Elementary School and Recreation Park from 12:15 p.m.-3:15 p.m. daily. Session 1 (grades 2-5), July 5-6 and July 10-13. Session 2 (grades 6-12 up to 21 years old), July 17-20 and July 24-27. Cost to participate varies by session. More info and forms at www.southington.org/CampRISE.

SOUTHINGTON YMCA

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Community YMCA Membership Services Desk at (860) 628-5597 or on-line at www.southington-cheshireymca.org.

SPRING FLING 600—Sunday, May 7, 8 a.m. (5K race) or 8:10 a.m. (ultra-marathon). This is a coordinated partnership between the CT Trailmixers and the Southington YMCA. For the ultra-marathon, participants will run as many 3-mile, cross-country loops at YMCA Camp Sloper within a 10 hour (600 minute time) period. For questions, contact event coordinator Michael Lo Presti at michael.lopresti@mac.com.

RACE 4 CHASE TRIATHLON TRAINING PROGRAM (FREE)—Mondays-Fridays, June 26-Aug. 4, at the Southington YMCA, 29 High St. Open to Southington children aged 6-12 wishing to participate in the Race 4 Chase Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 5 at YMCA Camp Sloper, 1000 East St. This program provides youth with a fun, skill building, life-changing experience by introducing them to the sport of triathlon (biking, swimming, running). Applications must be completed by both parents or guardians. Forms at www.sccymca.org. Contact: Jolene Miceli, (860) 426-9589 or jmiceli@sccymca.org.

OSTEOPOROSIS AND OSTEOPENIA FITNESS CLASSES—Southington Community YMCA is offering classes for people with Osteoporosis or Osteopenia. Classes are for all fitness levels to help improve balance, build strength, and lengthen the spine. Classes follow the Meeks Method, a safe and effective method which emphasizes the reversal of postural change. YMCA trainers work in conjunction with Community Physical Therapy. Early afternoon, evening, and weekend classes are available. Contact: Jolene Miceli, (860) 426-9589 or jmiceli@sccymca.org.

MISCELLANEOUS

SHS TURF CONTESTS—Athletic events on the Southington High School Turf Field will be subject to ticket sales. All contests starting at 5 p.m. costs $5 (adults) or $3 (students and seniors). Football contests cost $7 (adults) or $5 (students and seniors). Contact: SHS Athletic Office, (860) 628-3229, ext. 425 daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or by email at athletics@southingtonschools.org.

SHS INDIVIDUAL, FAMILY & SENIOR GOLD CARD PASSES—Available at the SHS Athletic office, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Family passes for regular season contests cost $110 and includes immediate family members for boys/girls volleyball, football with the exception of the Thanksgiving game, boys/girls basketball, wrestling, and night baseball. Individual passes cost $45 ($30 for students). Senior gold cards are free for Southington residents ages 62 and over and are good for all regular season home games. Those who already have gold cards do not need new ones. Contact: SHS Athletic Office, (860) 628-3229 x 425 or at athletics@southingtonschools.org.

THE SPEEDWAY LINE REPORT WITH GARY DANKO—Mondays, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., April-November, on WATR 1320 or on-line at www.speedwaylinereport.com. The call-in radio show focuses on the world of auto racing with in-studio guests. Southington’s Gary Danko leads the discussion and provides results from local tracks and periodic vintage historical shows. Call-ins: (203) 757-1320.

If you would like to your event announced in The Observer, please e-mail information to jgoralski@southingtonobserver.com. The Observer reserves the right to edit for content and space.