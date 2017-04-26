Southington Public Library listings for the April 28 edition

The Southington Library has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, ext. 6552 or visit www.southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext. 3.

Here are some upcoming events:

April

Katerina Kretsch is artist of the month. Nature’s Canvas exhibit by Katerina Kretsch is on display in The Gallery at the Southington Public Library. Kretsch is a photography enthusiast who originally started taking photos of her children before exploring other areas of photography such as landscape and macro photography. Her images were recently displayed at the Farmington Libraries’ 2016 Fall Art Show.

June

Lions Club eye screenings. Saturday, June 3, 9:30 a.m. to noon. Members of the Lions Club of Southington will use the Welch Allyn Spot Vision Screener to detect risk factors of astigmatism, myopia, hyperopia, anisometropia, strabismus, and anisocoria. No appointment is needed. Results will be printed for each individual, which is given to the parent or guardian.

Ongoing