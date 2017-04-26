Scoreboard: Sports results on Tuesday, April 25

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Tuesday, April 25. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Lacrosse: The Blue Knights suffered their sixth-straight loss after falling, 14-9, at South Windsor (7-0). The Bobcats are currently tied for first with Darien (8-0) in Class L. A 4-0 run in the first quarter and 3-0 run in the second helped the Bobcats build a two-point halftime lead, 7-5. The Bobcats extended their lead with a pair of goals to open the second half, but a couple of scores from Evan Johanns and Tagan Welch before the end of the third brought the Knights back to within two, 9-7. However, the Bobcats sealed the win by scoring the next five goals, including two that came with 51 seconds and a second to go in the third. Johanns (2 assists) and Matt Gundersen and paced the offense with a pair of goals each. Garrett Brown saved 16 shots in the cage. The Knights will wrap up the week when they close out their five-game road stretch with a visit to nonconference North Haven (6-1) on Thursday and return home to host Conard (2-5) on Saturday in their first regional contest of the season. North Haven is currently third in Class M behind Notre-Dame of West Haven (9-0) and New Fairfield (9-0). Southington is currently 1-8 overall.

