Scoreboard: Sports results on Monday, April 24

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Monday, April 24. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Baseball: The Blue Knights earned their second-straight win with their largest victory of the season in a 21-2 triumph over Berlin (3-4) at home. Southington finished the game with 18 hits in 37 at-bats and two errors. Matt Sciota went 3-for-3 at the plate with four runs scored and an RBI. John Mikosz went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, an RBI, and a double. Ryan Sheehan started on the mound and picked up the win after going four innings with four strikeouts, allowing three hits. Connor McDonough (2 innings, 4 strikeouts) and Vin Viturale (1 inning) saw some time on the mound as well. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to regional Avon (3-2) on Friday. Southington is currently 5-2 overall.

Golf: The Blue Knights earned their first win of the season with a 155-230 victory over Windsor (99.767) at home. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Farmington Country Club to play regional Farmington (34.333) on Wednesday. Southington is currently 1-2 overall with an average course rating of 29.733.

Girls Lacrosse: After opening their season with six-straight wins, the Lady Knights suffered their first loss of the season after falling, 21-7, to Farmington at home. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host nonconference NFA (2-5) on Thursday.

Boys Tennis: The Blue Knights bounced back from last week’s road loss to South Windsor (4-0) to earn their second win of the season with a 5-2 victory over Farmington (1-2) at home. No. 1 singles Matt Balaoing, No. 2 singles Mike Balaoing, and No. 3 singles Rohan Kataria won in straight sets. No. 1 doubles Jon Kryzanski and Kevin Chudy prevailed in a three-set super tiebreaker, rallying back to take the second and third sets after dropping the first, 0-6, 7-5, 10-4. No. 4 singles Erik Kryzanski, No. 2 doubles Sam Johnson and Mike Listro, and No. 3 doubles Nate Zmarlicki and Mike Loose lost in straight sets. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to regional Windsor (0-3) on Wednesday, RHAM (3-0) on Thursday, and regional Bulkeley-HMTCA Co-op (0-3) on Friday. Southington is currently 2-1 overall.

Girls Tennis: After wiping away their season-opening loss to South Windsor (5-0) with a three-match winning streak, Southington’s streak ended when the Lady Knights suffered their second loss of the season after falling, 6-1, at Farmington (2-1). The Knights lost three out of four three-set matches. No. 1 doubles Abby Roy and Coral Tommervik defeated Farmington’s Halley Dopp and Joanne Le in three sets, 6-4, 1-6, 6-1, to come away with Southington’s lone win of the day. No. 3 singles Molly Murphy, No. 4 singles Carolyn Callahan, and No. 3 doubles Chantelle Gimenez and Joelle Stublarec fell in three sets. M. Murphy’s match, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 3-6, lasted about three hours and was last to finish. No. 1 singles Kristen Mathew, No. 2 singles Abby Murphy, and No. 2 doubles Samantha Barmore and Safiyah Pathan lost in straight sets. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Rocky Hill (2-1) on Tuesday and return home to host regional opponents Windsor (0-3) on Wednesday and Bulkeley-HMTCA Co-op (0-4) on Friday.

Boys Volleyball: The Blue Knights qualified for the Class L tournament for the 12-straight year with their fifth-straight win in a 3-1 victory (25-23, 25-27, 25-19, 25-14) over Lewis Mills (2-4) at home. Tim Walsh (9 digs) paced the offense with 16 kills and went 12-for-13 serving with an ace. Brian Durocher (7 kills) anchored the defense with 13 digs and went 17-for-20 from the service line with an ace. Lou Gianacopolos Jr. (10 digs, 6 kills) dished out 37 assists and went 12-for-15 serving with an ace. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host regional Bulkeley (2-6) on Wednesday and travel to Simsbury (3-4) on Friday. Southington is currently 8-1 overall.

