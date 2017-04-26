Listings, Police

Police blotter for the April 28 edition

The Southington Police Department
69 Lazy Ln, Southington, CT 06489
(860) 378-1600

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Wednesday, April 12 to Tuesday, April 18:

  • Edward J. Xiimenez, 44, of 319 Main St., Southington, was arrested on April 12 and charged with evading responsibility and driving under the influence of alcohol or drug.
  • Christopher Fiorillo, 36, of 456 Summer St., Southington, was arrested on April 13 and charged with failure to respond.
  • Scott S. Laviano, 28, of 25 Lawnsdale St., Kensington, was arrested on April 18 and charged with a cell phone violation and driving under the influence of alcohol or drug.

