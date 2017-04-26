Police blotter for the April 28 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Wednesday, April 12 to Tuesday, April 18:

Edward J. Xiimenez, 44, of 319 Main St., Southington, was arrested on April 12 and charged with evading responsibility and driving under the influence of alcohol or drug.

Christopher Fiorillo, 36, of 456 Summer St., Southington, was arrested on April 13 and charged with failure to respond.

Scott S. Laviano, 28, of 25 Lawnsdale St., Kensington, was arrested on April 18 and charged with a cell phone violation and driving under the influence of alcohol or drug.