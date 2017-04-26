Miscellaneous listings for the April 28 edition

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

SOUTHINGTON

CAN & BOTTLE DRIVE. 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Urbin T. Kelley School. Proceeds benefit the fifth grader end-of-the-year events at the school. Alternate drop-off is at 164 Juniper Rd. (by the mailbox). Contact: Cara Daponte, (860) 919-3159.

SUNDAY, MAY 5

SOUTHINGTON

FOXWOODS BUS TRIP. Leaves at 11 a.m. from Southington High School. Cost is $40 per person (includes food and play voucher). Proceeds benefit the Class of 2017 SHS All Night Grad Party. Seats are limited. RSVP Christina at christinazayas31@yahoo.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 20

SOUTHINGTON

TAG SALE. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 121 Pleasant St. Rain or shine. Proceeds benefit the church.

NOW THRU JULY 28

SOUTHINGTON

ITALIAN FESTIVAL SPONSORS AND VENDORS. The Southington Italian-American Festival planning committee is currently seeking sponsors and vendors (food and non-food) for the event, which will take place July 28-30. Contact: Dave Zoni at (860) 384-9103 or Tony Cusano at (860) 681-3451.

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

SOUTHINGTON

SHS CLASS OF 1967 REUNION. 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Waverly Inn, Cheshire. Cost is $65 per person, includes hors d’oeuvres, buffet, and desserts. Tickets available through Sept. 1. Contact: Joann Volpe at joavolpe@yahoo.com or Leslie (Turek) Griffin at lesandcolt6@gmail.com.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

BULKY WASTE TRANSFER STATION HOURS. The bulky waste transfer station on Old Turnpike Road will be open for the following dates and times: from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 29; May 6, 13, 20; June 3, 10, 17, 24; July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; Aug. 5, 12, 19, 26; Sept. 9, 16, 23, 30; Oct. 7, 14, 21, 28; Nov. 4, 18; Dec. 2, 16.

DONATIONS OF USED PERSONAL MUSIC DEVICES. The Rotary Club of Southington is collecting new and gently used Apple products to benefit the Music and Memory project for people with memory loss. Call Robin Morrell at (860) 302-7563 or RobinMorrell@msn.com.