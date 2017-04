On Saturday, April 22, representatives of the Southington High School girls tennis team presented Kim Kalat, center, with flowers. Kalat is the daughter of former Lady Knight tennis coach Ed Kalat. Prior to becoming the high school coach, Kalat ran a middle school feeder program, the Yellow Crush, for several years. The boys and girls tennis teams also offered a memorial donation to All 4 Paws, a charity designated by the Kalat family.

Photos by BRIAN JENNINGS