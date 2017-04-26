Girls lacrosse survives halftime scares

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

With both games knotted, 5-5, at halftime, the Lady Knight lacrosse team had their hands full last week, but Southington bounced back with late rallies to secure both contests. The Lady Knights remained perfect last week, but it didn’t come easy. At times, they looked like they were sleepwalking.

Still, Lady Knight coach Jill Pomposi will take it. The girls are off to one of their best starts in program history.

“I didn’t think that we were going to start off 6-0,” said Pomposi. “I know that we still haven’t gotten into our heavier conference play, but I anticipated and hoped that we were going to have a better record than last year.”

Opposed to last year, the Knights are not at a point in the season where they’re pressured by the make-or-break situation of qualifying for the Class L tournament with every game they play. But sleepwalking or not, the Knights have full control of the way they play, according to Pomposi.

“It just goes to show that when we were are focused and zoned in, we can play the way we want to play, score, and make the progress that we want to make,” the coach said. “We know that’s not going to be in our favor every single time, but right now it has been.”

The Knights will look to stay undefeated this week when they host Farmington (4-1) on Monday, April 24 and NFA (2-5) on Thursday, April 27. Southington is currently tied for first place in the Class L standings with Conard (6-0) and Newtown (6-0).

Win at Windsor

APRIL 18—The Knights began the week on Tuesday with a two-goal victory, 9-7, at Windsor.

Following a back-and-forth first half of five tie scores and three lead changes, both teams found themselves knotted at 5-5 heading into halftime. Sarah Mafale (5 shots, 4 goals) opened the second half up with a goal, but the Warriors responded with a pair of scores to take a one-goal lead, 7-6. The Warriors wouldn’t score for the rest of the game though, as the Knights sealed the win with a 3-0 run on two goals by Sydney Brault (6 shots) and another score from Mafale.

“We were very evenly matched,” said Pomposi. “We weren’t shooting as hard as we could and weren’t taking the best shots, but our defense played really solid. We pressured and did a really good job of getting it out from our defensive end up.”

Molly Dobratz recovered seven ground balls. Julia Wells saved 10 shots in the cage. Southington took 27 shots on goal and won five draws.

Win vs. Newington

APRIL 21—The Knights remained undefeated on the year after rounding out the week with their sixth-straight win in a 17-8 triumph over Newington at home on Friday.

The Indians began the game with a 3-0 run to take a 3-1 lead early in the first half, but the Knights worked their way back to tie the score at 5-5 heading into halftime, netting the final two goals of the half with a little over a minute remaining.

“We were sleeping in the first half,” said Pomposi. “We were really sluggish and weren’t being aggressive, just kind of like lackadaisical going through the motions. We were not playing at the level that we we’ve been playing at.”

The Knights came out with a two-goal lead in the second half, but the Indians crept to within a score, 9-8, at the 14-minute mark. However, the Knights pulled away by scoring the last eight goals of the contest.

“The second half was really pass and shoot with a purpose,” the coach said. “We pressured the ball and made them make mistakes. We definitely woke up in the second half and played the way we wanted to play.”

Addie Kilgore (9 shots, 1 assist) marshaled the offense with five goals. Mafale (5 shots) and Emma Doran (3 shots) contributed with three goals each.

Hallie Altwies and Brook Lynch recovered four ground balls apiece. Altwies also won four draws.

Julia Wells saved eight shots in the cage. Southington took 31 shots on goal.

For this week's box scores, click here: (http://southingtonobserver.com/2017/04/26/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-april-28-edition/).