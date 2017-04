Fire report for the April 28 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 54 incidents from Monday, April 10 to Sunday, April 16:

Monday, April 10

4:00:09 p.m., 1104 Queen St., Hollywood, Vehicle accident

7:21:23 p.m., I-691 Westbound Exit, Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke

7:36:13 p.m., 3 Darling St., Flanders West, Medical assist, assist EMS

8:22:46 p.m., 248 Savage St., Alarm system activation

Tuesday, April 11

12:43:25 a.m., 78 Fleetwood Rd., Building fire

12:44:00 a.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Cover assignment, standby

12:45:26 p.m., 718 West St., Vehicle accident

1:37:55 p.m., 12 Darling St., Medical assist, assist EMS

3:03:00 p.m., 47 South Rd., Medical assist, assist EMS

6:35:55 p.m., 150 Churchill St., Alarm system sounded

7:37:57 p.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Lock-out Vehicle

8:11:12 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Lock-out Building

Wednesday, April 12

7:38:10 a.m., 760 Queen St., Vehicle accident

8:32:42 a.m., 720 Pleasant St., Unintentional transmission

10:25:46 a.m., 150 Burritt St., Good intent call, Other

10:58:21 a.m., 262 W. Center St., Unauthorized burning

5:56:25 p.m., 124 Beechwood Dr., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

7:33:52 p.m., 408 Main St., Dicaprio-Forgione, Lock-out Building

Thursday, April 13

9:44:53 a.m., 828 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

11:23:12 a.m., 355 Atwater St., Rex Forge, Lock-out Vehicle

11:29:38 a.m., 99 Rethal St., Public service

12:19:58 p.m., 81 Meriden Ave., Bradley Hospital, Lock-out Vehicle

12:51:58 p.m., 828 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Assist police or other government entity

12:57:02 p.m., 117 Old Farm Rd., Brush or brush-and-grass mix

3:43:00 p.m., Welch Rd. and Mount Vernon Rd., Forest, woods or wildland fire

6:24:39 p.m., 146 Mulberry St., Medical assist, assist EMS

Friday, April 14

9:45:36 a.m., N. Main St. and Chapman St., Vehicle accident

10:10:31 a.m., 128 W. Main St., SFD Co. 2, Cover assignment, standby

2:07:27 p.m., 109 Brookwood Dr., Brush or brush-and-grass mix

2:30:22 p.m., 128 W. Main St., SFD Co. 2, Cover assignment, standby

4:21:50 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Exit 29, Steam, Other gas mistaken for smoke

5:42:13 p.m., 420 Queen St., Wood-n-Tap, Central station, malicious fire

6:12:33 p.m., 28 Brookside Dr., EMS call, excluding vehicle

6:27:55 p.m., 21 Eden Pl., Medical assist, assist EMS

8:49:35 p.m., 115 Prospect St., Unauthorized burning

8:55:44 p.m., 196 Clark St., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

11:25:03 p.m., 58 Oak St., Lock-in

Saturday, April 15

1:26:02 a.m., 716 Berry Patch Way, Building fire

1:29:00 a.m., 310 N. Main St., Cover assignment, standby, m

10:28:22 a.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Arcing, shorted electrical

10:43:42 a.m., 272 Pondview Dr., Natural vegetation fire

10:57:02 a.m., 90 Windermere Ridge Dr., Smoke detector activation

11:59:08 a.m., 110 Church St., Unauthorized burning

12:32:16 p.m., 67 Briar Ln., Water evacuation

12:46:12 p.m., 70 Church St., No description.

12:59:37 p.m., 20 Fern Dr. and Page Farm Rd., No description.

2:32:16 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exits 32 to 31, No description.

2:35:38 p.m., 269 River St. and Squires Dr., No description.

3:51:22 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Exit 32 to 33, No description.

6:47:52 p.m., 3 Darling St., Flanders West, Lock-out Building

Sunday, April 16