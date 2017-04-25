Tunxis holding registrations for summer, continue ed.

Registration for summer 2017 credit courses is in progress at Tunxis Community College in Farmington. For information on how to apply and register, contact the Admissions Office at 860.773.1490, or visit tunxis.edu/apply.

Approximately 140 traditional classroom and online courses are offered in three five- and eight-week sessions: June 1-July 6, June 6-July 27 and July 10-August 10.

Students who attend other colleges may enroll in courses at Tunxis and transfer the credits earned during the summer to their baccalaureate or associate degree programs. Many save an average of $800 or more per course by attending Tunxis for their summer transfer credits.

Among the courses Tunxis offers that transfer directly to meet four-year degree requirements at many colleges are: Accounting, College Algebra, Anatomy & Physiology I & II, Art Appreciation, Art History I & II, Biology, Business Law, Calculus, Calculus for Business & Social Science, Chemistry I & II, Composition II, Computer Aided Drafting, Computer Information Systems, Contemporary Art in the U.S., Criminal Justice, Criminology, Earth Science, Engineering, English Composition, Film & Video Techniques, Human Biology, Interpersonal Communication, Macroeconomics, Marketing, Mass Communication, Microbiology, Microeconomics, Music History and Appreciation, Nutrition, Organic Chemistry I & II, Physics I & II, Political Science, Precalculus, Principles of Finance, Principles of Management, Programming for Engineers, Psychology, Public Relations, Public Speaking, Robotics—Construction & Design, Screenwriting, Spanish I & II, Statistics, Sociology, Survey of Literary Genres, U.S. History I & II, Western Civilization II, and Writing for Business.

Visit www.tunxis.edu/summer to view summer credit courses online. Registration for summer credit courses can be completed by mail, email, fax, web or in person. Financial aid is available to those students who qualify, and eligible veterans can use the GI Bill for summer courses.

Continuing education (non-credit) registration is ongoing, for training in professions in need of skilled employees. Continuing education programs include electricians’ license renewal training; registered medical assistant; certified nurse aide; EMT, phlebotomy technician certification; patient care technician; pharmacy technician; and digital photography certificate. Choose from a variety of courses in career/workforce development; small business; health and motorcycle safety. For continuing education courses, there are a variety of convenient ways to register: tunxis.edu/cereg.

Tunxis Community College is located at the junction of routes 6 and 177, Farmington.

For more information, call (860)773-1300.