Police investigate attempted armed robbery at Exxon

Southington Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that occurred at Exxon gas station at 682 Queen St. on Sunday, April 23 between 12:50 a.m. and 1 a.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. John Lopa at (860) 378-1644 or jlopa@southingtonpolice.org .

Police were dispatched to the gas station at 1 a.m. after a black male suspect entered the exxon and attempted a robbery. The suspect ordered gas and cigarettes. When the clerk placed the cigarettes on the counter, the suspect demanded money from the cash register. The clerk refused, and the suspect made a movement with his hand to emphasize that he had a gun (a silver handgun).

At this point, another vehicle pulled into the gas pump area, and the suspect fled. The clerk followed the suspect out of the store.

The suspect got into a white Nissan Altima that was parked in front of the pumps. At the time, there was a black female attempting to put gas into the Nissan. The female got into the passenger side of the Nissan, and the pair fled south on Queen Street.

The male suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’6″ to 5’8″, weighing approximately 170 to 180 lbs.. He is in his late 20s with a full beard, about one inch in length. He was wearing a plain, dark blue, hooded sweatshirt which was covering his head.

The female is described as a black woman, approximately 5’3″ to 5’5″, approximately 100 to 110 lbs. She was described as “petite” and in her early 20s. She was wearing a dark blue sweatshirt with light blue jeans, a dark blue or black hat, and she had short, dark colored hair.

A short time later, the Connecticut State Police found the Nissan abandoned in Hartford. Southington detectives responded and took custody of the Nissan. The investigation is ongoing.