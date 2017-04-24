Opening weekend action for the Bees.

In 140 Characters or Less: Trio of MLB vets debut, Skelton homers, and Crouse steals as the Bees even the series with York at 1 game a piece! #ItsBetterWithTheBees
The Game Changed When…:…James Skelton came to bat in the bottom of the 4th with Michael Crouse on base, and he hit a two run home run to extend the Bees lead to 3-0. Those runs would eventually prove to be the game winning runs, as York would put two on the board to create the 3-2 final score.
Pitchers of Record:
W: Simon (1-0) L: Janas (0-1) SV: Beimel (1)
Player(s) of the Game: James Skelton (New Britain) – 2-4, HR, 2 RBI | Alonzo Harris (York) – 3-4.
Next Game:
Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (1-1) vs. York (1-1)
Starting Pitchers – New Britain: Brian Dupra (0-0, 0.00) | York: Logan Williamson (0-0, 0.00)
Bees Buzz: The Bees notched at least one home run in back to back games…Michael Crouse, who led the Atlantic League last year in stolen bases with 61, earned his first steal of the season…The Bees had a trio of MLB veteran pitchers make their ALPB debuts (Pettibone, League, Beimel).
Box score