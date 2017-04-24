Sports

Opening weekend action for the Bees.

4/23/17 RECAP: BEES VICTORIOUS IN OPENING WEEKEND FINALE

In 140 Characters or Less: Stellar Bees pitching and Maddox’s 4 RBI give New Britain the opening series victory over York with a 7-2 win! #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…:…Craig Maddox hit a two RBI single to left field in the 5th inning, breaking the gridlock and giving the Bees a 3-1 lead.

Pitchers of Record:
W: Brian Dupra (1-0) L: Ty’Relle Harris (0-1)

Player(s) of the Game: Craig Maddox (New Britain) 2-4, HR, 4 RBI

Next Game: Tuesday, April 25

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (2-1) vs. Lancaster Barnstormers (0-4)
Starting Pitchers – New Britain: Anthony Marzi (0-0, 0.00) | Lancaster: TBD
Bees Buzz: Jovan Rosa notched his 200th career double in the 5th and 800th career hit in the 6th inning…The Bees have now hit at least one home run in five straight games dating back to last season…Maddox totaled four runs batted in on the day, the first time a Bees player had three or more RBI in a game since September 1st of last season.

Box score

4/22/17 RECAP: BEES EVEN OPENING SERIES WITH VICTORY OVER YORK

In 140 Characters or Less: Trio of MLB vets debut, Skelton homers, and Crouse steals as the Bees even the series with York at 1 game a piece! #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…:…James Skelton came to bat in the bottom of the 4th with Michael Crouse on base, and he hit a two run home run to extend the Bees lead to 3-0. Those runs would eventually prove to be the game winning runs, as York would put two on the board to create the 3-2 final score.

Pitchers of Record:
W: Simon (1-0) L: Janas (0-1) SV: Beimel (1)

Player(s) of the Game: James Skelton (New Britain) – 2-4, HR, 2 RBI | Alonzo Harris (York) – 3-4.

Next Game:
Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (1-1) vs. York (1-1)
Starting Pitchers – New Britain: Brian Dupra (0-0, 0.00) | York: Logan Williamson (0-0, 0.00)
Bees Buzz: The Bees notched at least one home run in back to back games…Michael Crouse, who led the Atlantic League last year in stolen bases with 61, earned his first steal of the season…The Bees had a trio of MLB veteran pitchers make their ALPB debuts (Pettibone, League, Beimel).

Box score

RECAP – LATE RALLY FALLS SHORT IN 7-4 OPENING NIGHT LOSS TO YORK

In 140 Characters or Less: Bees start 2017 season with a 7-4 loss to York, Conor Bierfeldt hits first two New Britain home runs on the season #OpeningNightInNB

The Game Changed When…:…Jared Mitchell and Angel Franco each hit RBI doubles to bring in 3 total runs in the top of the 6th inning for York.

Pitchers of Record:
W: Frank Gailey (1-0) L: Casey Coleman (0-1)

Player(s) of the Game: Travis Witherspoon (York) – HR, 2 RBI, Conor Bierfeldt (New Britain) 2 HR

Next Game:
Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (0-1) vs. York (1-0)
Starting Pitchers – New Britain: Jonathan Pettibone (0-0, 0.00) | York: Steve Janas (0-0, 0.00)
Promotions – It’s the 35th anniversary of baseball in New Britain! Fans are welcome to join in on the celebration as baseball began in the Hardware City 35 years ago. The first 1,500 fans through the gates will take home a poster courtesy of Image Ink! After the game, FIREWORKS!

Box score

 

