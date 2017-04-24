Obituary: Kathleen (Cliff) Beauchene, 78

Kathleen (Cliff) Beauchene, 78, of the Plantsville section of Southington passed away at her home on Sunday, April 16, 2017. She was the wife of Kenneth Beauchene.

Born April 8, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Christine Cliff.

Kathleen was employed by Filenes for several years. She had a great love for her family and her dogs.

In addition to her husband she leaves her children, Richard Wallace and Katherine Marvoich of Southington and William Wallace of Terryville; four grandchildren, Sean, Amanda, Ashley, Aaron and three great grandchildren; four nephews, James, Richie, David and Eddie Cliff and a niece Christina Cliff. She also leaves her step children, Lorraine McDonald and husband Christopher and Cathleen Kralik and husband Stephen and William Beauchene and 6 step grandchildren, Owen, Drew, Frances, Emily, Zaccaria and Ashley. She was predeceased by three brothers, Edward, James and Thomas and a sister Florence, a nephew, Thomas and step-granddaughter, Haley.

A memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, April 27th at 11 a.m. at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St., Plantsville. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com