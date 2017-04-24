Obituary: Francoise ‘Fran’ Odette (Graves) Alshuk, 73

Francoise “Fran” Odette (Graves) Alshuk, 73, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2017, in San Antonio, Texas. From her birth on March 27, 1944, to her death she nourished people around her with her kind heart.

She was born in Grenoble, France, to Denise Katz. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph and her father Everett Katz, and is survived by her mother Denise Katz, her children Dave and Cheairs Graves and Dustin and Kimberly Graves, her brother Rick Katz, and her grandchildren Dawson, Margaret-Ann, Elijah, Colton, Daniel, and namesake Jacob Francois. She is also survived by stepchildren Deborah, Michael, Robert, Ann Marie, Donna, Paul, 9 step-grandchildren, and 2 step-great-grandchildren.

Fran embraced life. She was a lifelong learner, earning a Bachelor and Master’s degree from the University of Connecticut and an additional Master’s Degree from Central Connecticut University. Fran used her education to serve her community and the state of Connecticut in various roles, including as a social worker for the prison system and as a board member of the local public library. Blessed with a fairytale romance, not much brought Fran more happiness in life than her adoring husband Joe. She loved her family deeply and during her last six months of life she was surrounded by four of her adoring grandchildren who affectionately called her “Grammy.”

She could always be found cheering on the UConn women’s basketball team, reading a recent best seller, or knitting with friends at her retirement community. Fran had an exquisite doll collection and her favorite color purple brought her happiness and comfort. She looked forward to Sundays with her son Dusty and his family when they attended their local church; she had recently considered baptism based on her re-commitment to her faith in Christ.

The family hosted services in Texas and Connecticut. In Texas, visitation with the family occurred on Saturday, April 15, followed by a memorial service at Colonial Funeral Home, 625 Kitty Hawk Road, Universal City, TX. In Connecticut, a visitation was held on Friday, April 21, at the Oasis Restaurant at 782 Pine Street, Bristol, CT, from 4pm to 7pm. A memorial service was held on Saturday, April 22, 2017, at 10am at FaithBibleChurch, 168 Unionville Avenue, Plainville, CT.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the University of Connecticut Foundation for the School of Social Work Scholarship. Please make checks payable to UConn Foundation, Inc., and forward to UConn Foundation, Inc., 2390 Alumni Drive, Unit 3206, Storrs, CT, 06269, or visit www.uconn.givecorps.com and click on scholarship fund.