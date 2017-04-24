Obituary: Alfred J. Campagnano, 97

Alfred J. Campagnano, 97, of Southington, passed away Friday, April 21, 2017 at the Summit of Plantsville. He was the husband of the late Madeline (Duncan) Campagnano.

He was born Sept. 26, 1919 in Southington the son of the late Fiore and Immaculata (Forgione) Campagnano. He had retired from G.E. of Plainville and later worked at Wesson Heating. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in WWII. He is survived by 2 sons, Alfred J. Campagnano, Jr. and Frank J. Campagnano and a sister Jennie Marenna all of Southington and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 2 sisters Sylvia Alger, Vera Fisher and 2 brothers Frank and Pascal Campagnano.

He was a member of the Gang of Scarpa Shoda.

The Funeral will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Burial will be with Military Honors at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com