Scoreboard: Sports results on Sunday, April 23

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Sunday, April 23. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Softball: The Lady Knights remained perfect on the year by recording their first shutout of the season in a 14-0 triumph at Maloney (2-6). The Knights will look to stay undefeated next week when they host nonconference Westhill (5-1) on Wednesday, April 26, nonconference Norwich Free Academy (9-0) on Thursday, April 27, and regional Avon (0-1) on Friday, April 28. Southington is currently 5-0 overall.

**Southington Spring Records**

Regular Season:

Week 1: 7-5 (7-5).

Week 2: 17-9 (10-4).

Week 3: 29-16 (12-7).

Remaining Undefeated Teams—Girls Lacrosse (6-0), Softball (5-0).

Males Qualified for the Class LL Meet:

110m Hurdles—Elijah Rodriguez, 15.8, 4/13 at Record Journal Invitational.

300m Hurdles—Elijah Rodriguez, 40.93 (1st improved), 4/18 vs. Conard.

100m Dash—John Carreiro, 11.43, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Quindran Quintin-Cole, 11.44, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

800m Run—Jeffrey Hannigan, 2:05.47, 4/13 at Record Journal Invitational.

4x800m Relay—Shane Leone, Conner Leone, Sean Young, Anthony Riccio, 8:48.41, 4/18 vs. Conard.

Long Jump—Anthony Mondo, 21’3”, 4/18 vs. Conard; Kolby Rogers, 20’6.5”, 4/18 vs. Conard.

Triple Jump—Anthony Mondo, 40’8” (1st improved), 4/18 vs. Conard.

Shot Put—David Pastor, 41’5”, 4/18 vs. Conard.

Pole Vault—Zach Burleigh, 12’3” (1st improved), 4/18 vs. Conard.

Females Qualified for the Class LL Meet:

300m Hurdles—Rylee Van Epps, 50.66, 4/18 vs. Conard.

100m Dash—Samantha Przybylski, 13.12, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Abby Connolly, 13.21, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

200m Dash—Natalie Verderame, 26.68, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Abby Connolly, 26.92 (1st improved), 4/5 at Record Journal Invitational; Samantha Przybylski, 27.59, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

400m Dash—Natalie Verderame, 61.34, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

1600m Run—Kate Kemnitz, 5:39.6, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

4x100m Relay—Tayler Riddick, Abby Connolly, Samantha Przybylski, Natalie Verderame, 51.4 (school record), 4/18 vs. Conard; Meghan Sheline, Abby Connolly, Kate Ierardi, Natalie Verderame, 52.21, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Tayler Riddick, Samantha Przybylski, Allie Brown, Rylee Van Epps, 52.24, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

4x800m Relay—Kate Kemnitz, Marissa Mathews, Anny Moquete-Volquez, Sarah Minkiewicz, 10:34.5, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

Long Jump—Tayler Riddick, 15’7”, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

Triple Jump—Tayler Riddick, 32’7”, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

High Jump—Allie Brown, 4’8”, 4/5 at Glastonbury, 4/13 at Record Journal Invitational, 4/18 vs. Conard; Amanda Brocki, 4’8”, 4/18 vs. Conard.

Shot Put—Amanda Howe, 39’2.25”, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Trinity Cardillo, 33’7.5” (1st Improved), 4/13 at Record Journal Invitational.

Discus Throw—Amanda Howe, 129’75”, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

Pole Vault—Megan Biscoglio, 11’1” (school record), 4/18 vs. Conard.

