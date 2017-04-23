Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, April 22

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Saturday, April 22. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Baseball: After suffering a two-run loss at New Britain on Wednesday, the Blue Knights recovered with a 10-1 victory over Hall (3-3) at home, which was their largest win on the year thus far. The Knights scored runs in every inning, including four runs in the second and third innings combined. The Knights capped off the win with three runs in the sixth. Jake Babon paced the offense by going 3-for-4 with two RBIs, two runs scored, a home run, and a double. Brandon Kohl went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a home run, and a walk. John Mikosz started on the mound and picked up his third win of the season (3-0) after going six innings with six strikeouts, allowing just three walks and two hits. Mikosz had a no-hitter going through the first three innings, but gave up two base hits in the fourth and sixth innings. Bailey Robarge closed with a pair of strikeouts. The Knights will be back on the diamond next week when they host Berlin (3-3) on Monday, April 24 and travel to regional Avon (2-2) on Friday, April 28. Southington is currently 4-2 overall.

Boys Lacrosse: The Blue Knights dropped their fifth-straight game after they fell, 17-2, at Guilford (4-3), suffering their largest loss on the year thus far. The Knights trailed the Indians, 11-1, at halftime. Matt Gundersen scored Southington’s only two goals. Garrett Brown saved 18 shots in the cage. The Knights will be back on the turf next week when they travel to South Windsor (6-0) on Tuesday, April 25 and nonconference New Haven (5-1) on Thursday, April 27 and return home to host regional Conard (2-5) on Saturday, April 29. Southington is currently 1-7 overall.

**Southington Spring Records**

Regular Season:

Week 1: 7-5 (7-5).

Week 2: 17-9 (10-4).

Week 3: 28-16 (11-7).

Remaining Undefeated Teams—Girls Lacrosse (6-0), Softball (4-0).

Males Qualified for the Class LL Meet:

110m Hurdles—Elijah Rodriguez, 15.8, 4/13 at Record Journal Invitational.

300m Hurdles—Elijah Rodriguez, 40.93 (1st improved), 4/18 vs. Conard.

100m Dash—John Carreiro, 11.43, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Quindran Quintin-Cole, 11.44, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

800m Run—Jeffrey Hannigan, 2:05.47, 4/13 at Record Journal Invitational.

Long Jump—Anthony Mondo, 21’3”, 4/18 vs. Conard; Kolby Rogers, 20’6.5”, 4/18 vs. Conard.

Triple Jump—Anthony Mondo, 40’8” (1st improved), 4/18 vs. Conard.

Shot Put—David Pastor, 41’5”, 4/18 vs. Conard.

Pole Vault—Zach Burleigh, 12’3” (1st improved), 4/18 vs. Conard.

Females Qualified for the Class LL Meet:

300m Hurdles—Rylee Van Epps, 50.66, 4/18 vs. Conard.

100m Dash—Samantha Przybylski, 13.12, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Abby Connolly, 13.21, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

200m Dash—Natalie Verderame, 26.68, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Abby Connolly, 26.92 (1st improved), 4/5 at Record Journal Invitational; Samantha Przybylski, 27.59, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

400m Dash—Natalie Verderame, 61.34, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

1600m Run—Kate Kemnitz, 5:39.6, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

4x100m Relay—Tayler Riddick, Abby Connolly, Samantha Przybylski, Natalie Verderame, 51.4 (school record), 4/18 vs. Conard; Meghan Sheline, Abby Connolly, Kate Ierardi, Natalie Verderame, 52.21, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Tayler Riddick, Samantha Przybylski, Allie Brown, Rylee Van Epps, 52.24, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

4x800m Relay—Kate Kemnitz, Marissa Mathews, Anny Moquete-Volquez, Sarah Minkiewicz, 10:34.5, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

Long Jump—Tayler Riddick, 15’7”, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

Triple Jump—Tayler Riddick, 32’7”, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

High Jump—Allie Brown, 4’8”, 4/5 at Glastonbury, 4/13 at Record Journal Invitational, 4/18 vs. Conard; Amanda Brocki, 4’8”, 4/18 vs. Conard.

Shot Put—Amanda Howe, 39’2.25”, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Trinity Cardillo, 33’7.5” (1st Improved), 4/13 at Record Journal Invitational.

Discus Throw—Amanda Howe, 129’75”, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

Pole Vault—Megan Biscoglio, 11’1” (school record), 4/18 vs. Conard.

