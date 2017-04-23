Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, April 21

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, April 21. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Lacrosse: The Lady Knights remained undefeated on the year after earning their sixth-straight win with a 17-8 triumph over Newington (1-7) at home. The Indians began the game with a 3-0 run to take a 3-1 lead early in the first half, but the Knights worked their way back to knot the score at 5-5 heading into halftime, netting the final two goals of the half with a little over a minute remaining. The Knights came out with a two-goal lead in the second half, but the Indians crept to within a score, 9-8, at the 14-minute mark. However, the Knights pulled away by scoring the last eight goals of the contest. Addie Kilgore (9 shots, 1 assist) paced the offense with five goals. Sarah Mafale (5 shots) and Emma Doran (3 shots) contributed with three goals each. Hallie Altwies and Brook Lynch recovered four ground balls apiece. Altwies also won four draws. Julia Wells saved eight shots in the cage. Southington took 31 shots on goal. The Knights will look to stay undefeated next week when they host regional Farmington (4-1) on Monday, April 24 and nonconference Norwich Free Academy (2-5) on Thursday, April 27.

Boys Volleyball: The Blue Knights earned their fourth-straight win with a 3-1 victory over Newington (4-4) at home. In a seesaw match where the final score was not indicative of the match itself, due to multiple lead changes, the Indians won the first set, 25-23, but the Knights rallied back to take the next three sets, 25-23, 25-23, 26-24. With the Knights trailing, 24-23, the Indians took the first set following a miss-hit into the net. The score was tied at 23-23 in both the second and third sets, but the Knights returned to take the second set with a block and miss-hit wide of the sideline and the third set with a kill and serving ace. The fourth set came down to the last two points yet again. The Knights went on a 5-0 run and jumped out to a 17-13 lead, but the Indians went on a pair of 5-1 runs to eventually knot the score at 24-24. However, the Knights clinched the match by securing the final two points with a kill and miss-hit into the net. Tim Walsh (1 block) paced the offense with 13 kills and anchored the defense with 14 digs. Lou Gianacopolos Jr. (6 kills, 6 digs) dished out 28 assists and went 8-for-10 serving with a pair of aces. Brian Durocher contributed with 12 kills and 12 digs. Connor Brush (9 digs, 6 kills), Dan Hackerman (3 kills, 3 digs), and Rocco Possidento (3 kills) finished with five blocks apiece. Southington finished the match with 16 blocks. The Knights will look to continue their winning streak next week when they host nonconference Lewis Mills (2-3) on Monday, April 24 and regional Bulkeley (2-5) on Wednesday, April 26, and hit the road for Simsbury (3-3) on Friday, April 28. Southington is currently 7-1 overall.

