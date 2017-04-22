Letter: Library thanks supporters for Southington Reads success

To the editor:

Each year the Southington Library invites the community to read and discuss one book by a well- known author. Thanks to the continued generous contributions from our partners Southington Library’s 12th Annual Southington Reads was a huge success.

The Aqua Turf club was filled with nearly 400 enthusiastic readers who came to see and hear New York Times best-selling author Gregory Maguire.

This important event in the cultural life of our community would not be possible without the continued interest and support from our patrons and the support of our sponsors: The Aqua Turf Club, The Calvanese Foundation, Comfort Inn Suites of Southington and The Friends of Southington Library.

Our sponsors continued support makes it possible for the Library to offer Southington citizens the opportunity to come together to read, learn and explore our world at Southington Reads.

Susan I. Smayda, Southington Public Library executive director