Letter: Bread for Life offers family volunteer opportunities

To the editor:

Bread for Life welcomes families to join us for our new initiative, “Families Feeding Friends.”

As a mom, I understand the importance of instilling the value of volunteer service to my children. We developed the Families Feeding Friends program to provide families the opportunity to connect while serving others. This initiative is the idea of three moms who wanted to see families volunteering together.

Thanks to Bread for Life volunteer and client services director Missy Cipriano and Bread for Life Families Feeding Friends volunteer leader Cheryl Trovato for heading up this program which will encourage community involvement while increasing quality time spent together as a family.

Each Families Feeding Friends session will be open to 12 to 15 families that will participate in organized activities throughout year. These activities will be held on Sunday afternoons, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Spring and summer activities will include a spring flower decoration to be delivered to our homebound clients on April 23, a planting project on May 21, a jar of sunshine project on June 11, and helping in the Common Good Garden from July 10 to 15.

A complete list of activities and materials needed is available on our website at www.southingtonbreadforlife.org.

To reserve your family’s spot, please send an email to: info@southingtonbreadforlife.org. For further questions please call (860) 276-8389.

Please note that registrations will be accepted on first come first serve basis until each session is filled.

Donna Ayer, Bread for Life executive director