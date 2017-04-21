Waterbury woman arrested for ATM fraud, forged checks

At 2 a.m. today, Southington police were dispatched to the Waterbury Police Department to take custody of Christina Granniss, 41, of Waterbury for an active warrant. The warrant stems from a fraud investigation initiated in July 2015.

According to the warrant, Granniss made fraudulent ATM transactions, forged checks, and unapproved withdrawals from two bank accounts owned by a family member. The transactions were made from June 9, 2015 to July 18, 2015.

The amount of fraudulent transactions, withdrawals, and checks totaled $7,869, and the family member stated that Granniss did not have permission to access the accounts.

Granniss was charged with two counts of second degree forgery, two counts of third degree larceny, one count of credit card theft, and one count of illegal use of a credit card. She was held on a $1,500 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol Court today.