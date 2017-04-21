Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, April 20

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Thursday, April 20. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Lacrosse: The Blue Knights dropped their fourth-straight game in a 17-7 loss at Fairfield Warde (2-4), which was the most goals the Knights have allowed thus far on the season. The Knights trailed the Mustangs, 11-2, at halftime, allowing eight goals in the first quarter alone. Liam Guthrie paced the offense with three goals. Ethan Thomson contributed with a pair of scores. Garrett Brown saved nine shots in the cage. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to nonconference Guilford (3-3) on Saturday. Southington is currently 1-6 overall.

Girls Tennis: The Lady Knights earned their third-straight win by recording their first shutout of the season in their lone match of the week with a 7-0 victory over East Catholic (2-1) at home. No. 1 singles Kristen Mathew, No. 2 singles Abby Murphy, No. 3 singles Molly Murphy, and No. 4 singles Carolyn Callahan all won in straight sets. A. Murphy did not drop a single game. No. 1 doubles Abby Roy and Coral Tommervik, No. 2 doubles Samantha Barmore and Safiyah Pathan, and No. 3 doubles Chantelle Gimenez and Joelle Stublarec all won in straight sets as well. Barmore and Pathan did not drop a single game. This was the first match of the season that featured a change in the starting lineup, as Pathan moved from No. 3 doubles to partner with Barmore, and Stublarec moved from No. 2 doubles to team up with Gimenez. The Knights will look to extend their winning streak when they return on the courts next week with four matches. The Knights will travel to regional Farmington (1-1) on Monday, April 24 and Rocky Hill (2-1) on Tuesday, April 25, then return home to host regional opponents Windsor (0-2) on Wednesday, April 26 and Bulkeley-HMTCA (0-3) on Friday, April 28. Southington is currently 3-1 overall.

