Schedule released for Music on the Green

By JEN CARDINES

STAFF WRITER

Grab those picnic blankets and lawn chairs because the Southington Recreation Department announced the 2017 line-up for the Music on the Green concert series. The schedule was released this week, and officials expect another banner year.

Every Wednesday night from May 31 to Sept. 6, locals are invited to the town green for a free concert open to the public. In the event of inclement weather, performances will be held the following night, Thursday, at the same time.

The 24th annual event will kick off on May 31 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the Red Hot Horns band, featuring dance hits from the 1970s to present day.

“There are 15 consecutive weeks of shows,” said Southington Recreation Department director Dave Lapreay. “We’ve got a good line-up for sure.”

Locals can expect some crowd favorites to return to the main stage this summer, as well as a sprinkling of new talent.

“We are bringing back some popular groups, but we try to mix it up every year,” Lapreay said.

In addition to classics like The Diamond Collection (Neil Diamond tribute band) and Soul Sound Revue (Motown Classics from the 60s to 80s), there will be six new bands scheduled to perform throughout the 15-week series.

Each concert is sponsored by a local business or organization to alleviate costs to the town and offer a free evening to the public.

“Without them, the program wouldn’t be possible,” Lapreay said.

The full list of events and information is available at www.Southington.org/MOTG or call the recreation department at (860) 276-6219.

Free parking will be available in the municipal lots located behind the Town Hall (entrance on Berlin Ave.), on Riccio Way (entrance on Main St. next to Subway), and off of Center Street. Municipal lots are marked with black and gold signs. No parking is allowed in private driveways or lots owned by local businesses.

Dogs are prohibited at these events, except those used by the Southington Police Department and/or those certified for use by disabled persons. Alcoholic beverages are also prohibited. Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available to purchase on site.