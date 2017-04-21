Drunken driver arrested for hit and run with utility pole

On Wednesday, April 12, at 2 p.m., the Southington Police Department received a report of a vehicle left running in the parking lot of the library, and the car was reported to have fresh damage on its hood and bumper. Reports also indicated an driver that appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

A responding Southington Fire Department unit observed a man running from the area, later identified as Edward Ximenez, 44, of Southington. Officers located Ximenez at his residence, and police observed signs of intoxication. When he failed field sobriety tests, Ximenez was taken into custody without incident.

The ensuing investigation showed that Ximenez was operating his vehicle on Main Street when the left front of his vehicle struck a utility pole. After the impact, it appears that he parked in the library parking lot before moving his vehicle to his driveway at 319 Main St., directly across the street from the pole that was struck. Ximenez then ran from the scene.

No injuries were reported, and the pole sustained cosmetic damage.

Ximenez was charged with evading the scene with property damage and illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was released on a $500 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol court on April 24, 2017.