Bristol Blues open June 1; hosting pro wrestling this year

The Bristol Blues season is right around the corner with Opening Day on June 1.

This season there will be an expanded “Blues Entertainment Experience” to Muzzy Field.

The Blues have announced an agreement with Northeast Wrestling, the leading independent wrestling promotion in North America, to bring Northeast Wrestling’s “Wrestling Under the Stars Tour” to Bristol’s Muzzy Field Friday, July 28. Featuring top superstars from NEW and around the world, this year’s Wrestling Under the Stars Tour encompasses nine shows in six states and this represents the first time Wrestling Under the Stars has come to Connecticut.

NEW owner Michael Lombardi is excited to bring Northeast Wrestling to Bristol for the first time at Muzzy Field.

“We can’t wait to tear the house down,” said Lombardi in a press release from the Blues. “Fans are very excited Wrestling Under the Stars is coming to Connecticut for the first time, and we’re excited to finally bring pro wrestling back to Muzzy Field, and promise to deliver a memorable experience for the fans.”

July 28th’s Northeast Wrestling extravaganza is also scheduled to have meet and greet sessions for fans to meet and have photos taken with wrestling superstars starting at 4:30 pm up to the show’s bell time at 8 pm. Meet and greet will be first come first serve. Prices vary.

“This is one of our distinguishing elements,” said Lombardi, according to the press release. “The meet and greet gives the fans an opportunity to get up close and personal with the superstars. The stars will be available for autographs, photos or even just to shake their hands. Northeast Wrestling produces events that are unparalleled in fan interaction, and is great entertainment suitable for the entire family.”

The first superstars announced on the card so far are former WWE superstar, current global sensation and Northeast Wrestling Champion Cody Rhodes, as well as former WWE superstar Rey Mysterio Jr.

Tickets for the July 28 Wrestling Under the Stars show go on sale Friday, April 14 at 11 a.m. starting as low as $20, and will be available at northeastwrestling.com, bristolbluesstore.com, and in-person at the Bristol Blues retail store at 351 North Main St.in Bristol (check website for hours).

“Northeast Wresting is no doubt the leading non-WWE promotion going today,” said Mark Walerysiak Jr, Bristol Blues development liaison in the press release. “I’ve seen many of their productions and they are always top notch, family fun, with stars from the past, present, and future, that makes for an incredibly fun, unpredictable evening that has people buzzing long after they leave the show. We can’t wait for NEW to rock Muzzy Field and entertain the fans.”

For more information, visit the Bristol Blues at www.pointstreaksites.com/view/bristolblues.