STEPS asks if you have taken the PROMise?

By JEN CARDINES

STAFF WRITER

The Southington Town-wide Effort to Promote Success (STEPS) is once again getting involved with Southington High School’s prom planning to encourage safe evenings for the students.

STEPS members will join SHS staff to present junior and senior students with information and a pledge card during their prom assemblies.

By taking the pledge, Southington’s youth vow to abstain from substance use on prom night. STEPS youth prevention coordinator Kelly Leppard said that letters were sent home last year, but that coordinators wanted to be environmentally friendly this year. Instead, prom-goers will receive an instruction card during the assembly that will inform them how to sign the online pledge if they choose to.

“The purpose is to keep kids safe,” Leppard said.

On the STEPS website, members of the community can sign the pledge, which states, “If I am a student, I PROMise to not use alcohol or drugs the night of the high school prom. If I am a parent, I PROMise to not allow any underage drinking or drug use on my property. Further, I pledge to not provide minors with any alcohol on the night of their high school prom.”

Signers identify which prom they (or their children) are attending so that STEPS officials can keep track of how many people participate.

“Through the website, we get a listing of who signs up by grade level or parent status,” said Leppard.

Junior class advisors and Principal Brian Stranieri are also invested in the project. Stranieri will email all parents to inform them about the campaign and encourage them to participate.

The junior prom will be held on April 29 at Aria (Prospect) and the senior prom will be May 20 at the Aqua Turf.