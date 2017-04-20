Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, April 19

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, April 19. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Baseball: The Blue Knights dropped their second game of the season after falling by two runs, 7-5, at New Britain (5-1). Southington finished the game with eight hits and four errors. Jake Babon paced the offense by going 3-for-3 with an RBI off a sacrifice fly and a double. Ryan Sheehan started on the mound and went five innings with nine strikeouts, allowing five hits, two earned runs, and a walk. Bailey Robarge closed. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host divisional Hall (3-1) on Friday and nonconference Greenwich (2-5) on Saturday. Southington is currently 3-2 overall.

Golf: After opening their season with a loss at Berlin (28.6) on Monday, the Blue Knights dropped their second-straight match after falling by five-strokes, 157-162, to Conard at home. The Chieftains are currently sixth in Division I. No. 1 Nate L’Heureux led the Knights by firing a 36 (E). No. 4 Mike Zera (38), No. 2 CJ McManus (44), No. 5 Colby Zegzdryn (44), and No. 3 Cameron Zegzdryn (46) contributed as well. Medalist of the match was Conard’s Luke Carroll (35). The course rating for the back nine is 34.1. The Knights will be back on the course in search of their first win of the season when they host regional Windsor (100.9) on Monday, April 24 and travel to regional Farmington (33.3) on Wednesday, April 26. Southington currently has an average score of 35.7.

Softball: The Lady Knights remained perfect on the year by extending their winning streak to four games at Bristol Central (1-4) with a repeat performance of Tuesday’s win over Simsbury (3-3) of another 11-3 triumph. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to divisional Hall (1-1) on Friday.

Boys Tennis: Following a 7-0 shutout over Platt (1-3) to open their season, the Blue Knights suffered their first loss on the year after falling, 4-2, at South Windsor (3-0). No. 1 doubles Jon Kryzanski and Kevin Chudy and No. 2 doubles Sam Johnson and Mike Listro each came away with Southington’s only points on the day. Kryzanski and Chudy won in straight sets, while Johnson and Listro won in three, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4. Southington was swept in singles. No. 1 singles Matt Balaoing, No. 2 singles Mike Balaoing, No. 3 singles Rohan Kataria, and No. 4 singles Erik Kryzanski all lost in straight sets. The No. 3 doubles match was suspended in the second set, due to rain. Mike Loose and Nate Zmarlicki led Sanji Chokshi and Jeeva Shunmugaraja, 6-4, 1-0. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to RHAM (2-0) on Friday.

Boys Volleyball: The Blue Knights earned their sixth win of the season with a 3-1 (25-21, 23-25, 27-25, 25-20) victory over Enfield (4-2) at home. Lou Gianacopolos Jr. anchored the defense with 15 digs and dished out 35 assists. Gianacopolos Jr. also went 18-for-21 serving with three aces. Connor Brush (12 digs, 4 kills) went 20-for-23 behind the service line with three aces. Tim Walsh (9 digs) paced the offense with 17 kills. Brian Durocher contributed with 13 kills and 12 digs. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Newington (4-3) on Friday. Southington is currently 6-1 overall.

