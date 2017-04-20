Scoreboard: Sports results on Tuesday, April 18

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Tuesday, April 18. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Lacrosse: The Lady Knights remained perfect on the year with their fifth-straight win in a two-goal victory, 9-7, at Windsor (1-2). The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Newington (1-4) on Friday.

Outdoor Track & Field: Southington competed in their first home meet of the season and came away with a pair of victories against Conard. The Blue Knights cruised to a 110-38 triumph, and the Lady Knights won, 93-57. The following females finished first in the meet: Amanda Howe in the discus throw (121’3”) and shot put (36’7”), Tayler Riddick in the long jump (14’8”) and triple jump (30’6”), Megan Biscoglio in the 110m hurdles (19.75) and pole vault (11’1”), Natalie Verderame in the 400m dash (1:01.87), and Gabriella Mondo in the javelin throw (89’6.05”). Riddick, Abby Connolly, Samantha Przybylski, and Verderame took first improving their Class LL time and broke a school record in the 4x100m relay (51.4). The school record was a time of 51.73, set by Erica Kosenski, Nicole Wershoven, Cynthia Woolley, and Allison Vachon in 2012. Biscoglio also broke a school record as well and improved her state mark with her first-place height in the pole vault. Biscoglio shared that school record with of 11’ Erin Saucier (2010). Rylee Van Epps (300m hurdles, 50.66) and Amanda Brocki (high jump, 4’8”) qualified for the state meet. The following males finished first in the meet: Elijah Rodriguez in the 110m hurdles (16.52) and 300m hurdles (40.93), James Ringrose in the 100m dash (12.06), Mark Murdy in the 1600m run (4:47.79), Conner Leone in the 800m run (2:12.02), Cameron Coulombe in the 200m dash (24.69), David Pastor in the javelin throw (134’4”) and shot put (41’5”), Jeffrey Hannigan in the high jump (5’8”), Anthony Mondo in the long jump (21’3”) and triple jump (40’8”), and Zach Burleigh in the pole vault (12’3”). Coulombe, Teagan Duffy, John Carreiro, and Joe Verderame were the only male relay to take first for Southington in the 4x400m (3:45.12). Rodriguez (110m hurdles), Pastor (shot put), Mondo (long jump/triple jump) qualified for the state meet. Rodriguez (300m hurdles) and Burleigh (pole vault) improved their state marks. Southington will be back in action next week when they host Wethersfield on Wednesday, April 26. Both the Lady Knights and Blue Knights are currently 1-1 overall.

Softball: The Lady Knights remained undefeated on the season by extending their winning streak to three games with an 11-3 triumph over Simsbury (3-2) at home. Southington finished the game with 18 hits and two errors. The Knights opened the game by posting six runs in the first inning. Frankie Ferrante paced the offense by going 3-for-4 with two RBIs, two runs scored, and a triple. Maighread Scafariello went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a double. Kara Zazzaro started on the circle and went three innings with six strikeouts and a no-hitter, allowing just one walk. Delaney Picard came in relief of Zazzaro to go three innings with four strikeouts, allowing three hits, two earned runs, and one walk. Maddy Rocha closed. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Bristol Central (1-3) on Wednesday and divisional Hall (1-1) on Friday.

