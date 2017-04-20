Scoreboard: Sports results on Monday, April 17

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Monday, April 17. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Golf: The Blue Knights suffered a 160-185 loss to Berlin (21.6) at Timberlin Golf Club in Berlin in their season opener. No. 1 Nate L’Heureux led the Knights by firing a 44 (+8). No. 4 CJ McManus (46), No. 3 Cameron Zegzdryn (47), No. 5 Colby Zegzdryn (48), and No. 2 Michael Zera (50) contributed as well. Medalists of the match were Berlin’s Ricky Neppi and Spencer Duke with 39s apiece. The course rating for the font nine is 34.4. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host divisional Conard (19.8) on Wednesday.

Boys Lacrosse: The Blue Knights dropped their third-straight game in a one-point loss, 9-8, at Farmington (2-3). The Knights led, 4-3, at halftime, but four goals in the third quarter sealed the win for the Indians. The Knights came up short with three goals in the fourth. Ryan Mailhot (1 assist) and Matt Thompson paced the offense with two goals each. Evan Johanns (1 goal, 2 assists) contributed as well. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to nonconference opponents Fairfield Warde (1-3) on Thursday and Guilford (2-3) on Saturday. Southington is currently 1-5 overall.

Softball: The Lady Knights remained undefeated by extending their winning streak to two games with a 5-1 victory over Rockville (3-3) at home. Southington finished the game with eight hits and one error. Amanda Delorme (3-for-3) gave the Knights a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a bases-clearing single that scored Michelle Woodruff and Sarah Myrick (2-for-3). A batter later, Abby Lamson (2-for-3) brought Delorme in on an RBI double. In the fifth, Myrick scored Katie Semmel with a base hit, and Delorme capped off the win by driving in Myrick on an RBI single. The Rams scored their lone run of the game on a wild pitch in the fourth. Kara Zazzaro pitched a complete game with 16 strikeouts, allowing one hit and one walk. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host divisional Simsbury (3-1) on Tuesday and travel to Bristol Central (1-3) on Wednesday and divisional Hall (0-1) on Friday.

