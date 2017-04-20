Police foil fraudulent cell phone purchases at Southington BJ’s

A report of fraudulent cell phone purchases at BJ’s Wholesale at 75 Spring St. led to the arrest of three New York residents. Denise Altagracia Cabrera, 19, of New York, N.Y., Edward Antorchely De Los Angeles, 26, of the Bronx, and Antonio Fabian Radhames, 23, of Yonkers, were arrested by Southington police as a result of the investigation.

Police were called to the store on Monday April 17, just after 2 p.m., on a report that a female was attempting to fraudulently obtain cellular phones from the Verizon Wireless kiosk.

The complainant reported a female customer, later identified as Cabrera, presented false identification while attempting to purchase two apple iPhone 7 Plus, valued at $880, along with $240 in accessory bundles. The total amount of merchandise was $2,120. When approached by the responding officers, Cabrera gave a driver’s license for another person. When confronted again, Cabrera gave another false name and false address to officers.

Further investigation revealed that Cabrera, went to the store to fraudulently obtain the cell phones, while De Los Angeles and Radhames provided her with the fraudulent information.

Cabrera was processed for criminal impersonation, third degree identity theft, criminal attempt at third degree larceny, and interfering with officers. She was held on a $5,000 bond with an April 20 court appearance scheduled in Bristol.

De Los Angeles and Radhames was each processed for conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit third degree identity theft, and conspiracy to commit third degree larceny. Both were held on $2,500 bonds with April 20 court appearances scheduled in Bristol.