Obituary: Gary M. Michaud

Gary M. Michaud, a lifelong resident of New Britain, passed away on December 17, 2016 due to complications from a fall.

Gary attended E.C. Goodwin Technical School. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Gary was the son of the late Wallace and Annette (Cormier) Michaud.

He leaves a sister Barbara Michaud-Triano and a brother Ken Michaud a niece Kristen Michaud, two nephews Michael Michaud and Nicholas Triano . He also leaves a brother-in-law Gerald Triano, who he had a special bond with. He also is survived by nine aunts and uncles and 24 cousins.

A special thank you to Aunt Rachel and cousin Cheryl, also lifetime friends Linda and Tim Dawling.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1755 Stanley St; New Britain on Saturday April 29, 2017 at 10 am.