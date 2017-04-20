Obituary: Audrey Genevieve Zack, 80

Audrey Genevieve Zack, 80, of Southington, passed away on Easter Sunday morning April 16, 2017 after a short illness. She was transported by heavenly angels into the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on Resurrection Sunday.

She was born in Cambridge, MA on February 10, 1937 to Genevieve and Peter Rakowski. She moved to New Britain, CT where she attended St. Mary’s school and graduated from New Britain High in 1955. She met and married her beloved husband Ray and were married for 61 years. After her children were born, she attended Central CT State College and graduated with a degree in History and English. She continued her education at Central and San Francisco State University with a degree in Oriental Studies and later a degree in Administration. She was employed by the Town of Southington for 30 years teaching at Kennedy, DePaolo, and Southington High School where she was department Chairwoman of Social Studies.

Audrey was an avid reader and bridge player. She and her husband owned a miniatures and craft business for 30 years while making most of their products by hand. Her community involvement included President of the Bradley Hospital Auxiliary and serving on the Board of Directors. She also served on the Board of Aging. She worked elections as a moderator and was past President of the Junior Woman’s Club, a member and past President of the Plainville Woman’s Club, Alpha Delta Kappa where she held local and state offices, past president of Alpha Gamma, and Queen Mother of Red Hat Angel Belles.

She was predeceased by her beloved daughter Mary Beth.

Other than her husband she leaves her son Brian and his wife Carrie of Plainville. Her granddaughters and husbands and joys of her life Lauren and Andrew Wehrli, Stephanie and Phillipe Melo, and Rachel and Michael Puleo, her sister Sharon and husband Clif Cooley, several nieces and grand nephews, and many dear friends. A special thanks to Anita and Hank Lucas as well as Mary and John Connelly for their support.

Audrey and Ray travelled extensively together around the world and Audrey travelled to 58 countries as well as spending time studying in Japan. She was a communicant of St. Domenic’s church in Southington and served as a greeter where she was affectionately known as the Hat Lady. Audrey was a very loving, caring, gifted and generous lady who had a big heart and enriched the lives of those around her and truly enjoyed her life.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, April 20th at 10 am at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd. Southington. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 5-8 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St.

Donations may be made in Audrey’s memory to the Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center Fund, Attention Fund Development, 80 Seymour Street, P.O. Box 5037, Hartford, CT 06102.

