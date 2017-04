Anglers swarmed to the shores of YMCA Camp Sloper last Saturday for the annual fishing derby. The event, sponsored by the YMCA’s Adventure Guides program, attracted about 50 local children. Camp Sloper provided the worms, but no fish were harmed in the event. The fishing derby is strictly “catch and release.” Above, 8-year-olds Jack Brinker, right, and Olivia Sciascia, center, prepare their gear.

Photos by KELLY MAY DEL DEBBIO