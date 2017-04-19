Softball squeaks past South Windsor

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

The Lady Knight softball team got off to a slow start to the 2017 season when they opened their first game with a 3-1 victory over South Windsor at home on Wednesday, April 12. The Knights won, but it didn’t come easily.

Southington finished the game with just three hits, committing two errors, but Southington coach Davina Hernandez said that the team started the game a little nervous.

“I think it’s just more of those excited nerves of waiting to get out on our field and play,” the coach said. “They were so excited they almost psyched themselves out.”

Lack of practice time and just one game played thus far may have contributed to the team’s slow start. However, Hernandez said that she noticed tightness throughout the lineup.

“We were letting a lot of pitches early in the count go by,” said Hernandez. “There were several girls that have never started on varsity before. There were some of them that think they have something to prove, and that can very easily tighten you up as a batter. As the game went on, we were looser, but we still have to swing at better pitches.”

The Bobcats took a 1-0 lead with a run off an error in the third inning. The Knights answered in the bottom of that inning by knotting the score with a Katie Semmel single to score Chrissy Marotto.

Kara Zazzaro gave the Knights a one-run lead with a sacrifice fly that score Amanda Delorme in the fourth. Maighread Scafariello (2-for-3) capped off the win with a double that scored Michelle Woodruff in the sixth.

Zazzaro threw a complete game on the circle with 12 strikeouts, allowing two hits and a walk. Zazzaro is incorporating two additional pitches into her bag of tricks on the circle this season that she didn’t have last year.

“She did a really good moving her pitches around,” said Hernandez. “I think her control was really good. She had a few rise balls that got away from her, but she’s just learning the rise ball. I think it was very effective for the most part.”

The Knights will be back on the diamond this week when they host Rockville (3-2) and Simsbury (3-1) and hit the road for Bristol Central (1-3) and Hall (0-1).

For this week's box scores, click here: (southingtonobserver.com/2017/04/18/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-april-21-edition/).