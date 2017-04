State Rep. Liz Linehan (D-Cheshire, Southington, Wallingford) is inviting the public to join her for coffee and conversation at the Southington Public Library to answer questions and chat about any ideas people may have about moving our community and all of Connecticut forward.

Linehan will be at the library on Tuesday, April 25 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For more information, call the Southington Public Library at (860) 628-0947 ext. 6513.