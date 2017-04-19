Recreation Department listings for the April 21 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit www.southington.org/recreation.

DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES (BEGINNERS)—Wednesdays, April 26-June 7, 6:15 p.m.-7:15 p.m., at The Summit at Plantsville, 261 Summit St. The instructor is Kevin Medeiros. Participants are asked to attend the first class without their dogs. All dogs must be at least 3 months old by the first class with up-to-date vaccinations. Cost is $105 per dog. Info and forms at www.southington.org/DogObedience.

DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES (INTERMEDIATE)—Thursdays, April 27-June 8, 6:15 p.m.-7:15 p.m., at The Summit at Plantsville, 261 Summit St. The instructor is Kevin Medeiros. All dogs must be at least 3 months old by the first class with up-to-date vaccinations. Cost is $105 per dog. Info and forms at www.southington.org/DogObedience.

SKYHAWKS ‘TINY HAWK’ SPORTS PROGRAMS—Wednesdays, May 10-June 7, 5:30 p.m.-6:15 p.m., in the DePaolo Middle School gym, 385 Pleasant St. Soccer and basketball program is open to Southington kids, aged 3-4. Cost is $70 per child. Class size is limited. Info and forms at www.southington.org/skyhawks.

SKYHAWKS ‘MINI HAWK’ SPORTS PROGRAMS—Wednesdays, May 10-June 7, 6:20 p.m.-7:20 p.m., in the DePaolo Middle School gym, 385 Pleasant St. Soccer and baseball program is open to Southington kids, aged 5-7. Cost is $70 per child. Class size is limited. Info and forms at www.southington.org/skyhawks.

ADULT FITNESS CLASSES—Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 16-June 15, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., in the Kelley Elementary School gym, 501 Ridgefield Rd. Cost is $30. Info and forms at www.southington.org/fitness.

TOUCH-A-TRUCK—Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk. Sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary, Southington Parks Dept., and Southington Recreation Dep. Admission is $3 for children ($1 adults). Refreshments will be available for purchase.

CAMP RISE REGISTRATION—Registration is underway on a first-come, first-served basis for the Southington Recreation Department’s Camp RISE summer program for children with special needs. Open to Southington residents. Camp takes place from 12:15 p.m.-3:15 p.m. daily at South End Elementary School and Recreation Park. Session 1 (grades 2-5): July 5-6 and July 10-13. Session 2 (grades 6-12 to age 21), July 17-20 and July 24-27. Info and forms at www.southington.org/CampRISE.

SKYHAWKS TRACK & FIELD CAMP—July 31-Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Southington High School. Open to Southington residents ages 7-12. Students will be taught standard track & field events: long distance, sprints, soft hurdles, relays, shot put, discus, and standing long-jump. Cost is $119. Info and forms at www.southington.org/TrackCamp.

SAND VOLLEYBALL CAMP—Aug. 7-11, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at Recreation Park. Open to Southington children, aged 7-14. Space is limited and registration will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Cost is $145. Forms and info at www.southington.org/SandVolleyball.

MUSIC ON THE GREEN

Free concerts, along with a free car show, takes place every Wednesday May 31 through Sept. 6 on the Town Green. Music begins at 7 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. Rain dates will be held on Thursdays. (Sponsors are in parenthesis). For more info, visit www.southington.org/MOTG

May

May 31, Red Hot Horns (Aqua Turf).

June

June 7, Marty Q Band (Police Union – LEAS)

June 14, King Kountry (Lions Club)

June 21, Jimmy Mazz (Rotary Club)

June 28, Rock This Town (Kiwanis Club, Two Brothers Ice Cream)

July

July 5, Eddie Forman Orchestra (Polish Falcons)

July 12, River of Dreams (Tighe & Bond, Two Brothers Ice Cream)

July 19, Diamond Collection (Richard Chevrolet)

July 26, I’Liguri (Sons of Italy, UNICO)

August

Aug. 2, BootLeg Band (Drive-In Committee)

Aug. 9, Pocket Full of Soul (Ali’s Nursery)

Aug. 16, Kyle Niles Band (YMCA)

Aug. 23, Darik and the Funbags (The Summit)

Aug. 30, Heartbeat Dixieland Jazz Band (TD Bank)

September

Sept. 6, Soul Sound Revue (Billy Carlson Heating & AC, Showcase Auto & Recovery)

BUS TRIPS

For additional information and cost, visit www.southington.org/BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.

April

April 29, Cubs vs. Red Sox at Fenway Park, $154

May

May 27-29, Bar Harbor & Acadia National Park, $404-$804

June

June 14-16, Cape May, NJ, $560-$704

June 17, Erie Canal Cruise, $148

July

July 15, Baseball Hall of Fame – Cooperstown, NY, $114

July 16, Yankees vs. Red Sox at Fenway Park, $154

August

Aug. 5, Whale Watch – Plymouth, MA, $104

Aug. 13, Boston Pops by the Sea & Harbor Cruise, $140

Aug. 19, Saratoga Race Course, $94

September

Sept. 9, 9/11 Memorial, Museum & Observatory, $138

Sept. 30-October 1, NASCAR Racing at Dover Downs, $292-$534

October

Oct. 1, Vermont Fall Foliage, $144

Oct. 7-9, Montreal, Canada, $294-$674

Oct. 28, Salem, MA “Haunted Happenings”, $84-98

November

Nov. 23, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, $74

December