Rail-trail spring cleaning on April 23

Members of the Farmington Canal Rail-to-Trail Association are organizing a spring clean-up on Southington’s linear trail.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Volunteers will meet on W. Main Street, near Zingarella’s Pizzeria at 10 a.m., and the group will be split into two smaller groups. One will go north, while the other goes south. With enough volunteers, officials could split groups once more to spread out across the Southington portion of the trail.

“We’re calling this an ‘Earth Day After-Party,’” the organization posted on a message board, “since this clean-up is taking place the day after Earth Day. We’ll celebrate after we’ve done the spring cleaning by taking volunteers out for pizza.

For more information, contact John Paturel at (203) 895-1878 or at johnpaturel@yahoo.com.