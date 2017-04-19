Police blotter for the April 21 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, April 7 to Thursday, April 13:

David Verchinski, 32, of 114 Meriden Ave., Southington, was arrested on April 7 and charged with third degree larceny.

Michael Bohlman Jr., 51, of 95 Wild Oak Dr., Southington, was arrested on April 7 and charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault.

Erik A. Kastner, 37, of 465 Copper Ridge, Southington, was arrested on April 8 and charged with creating a public disturbance.

Alexander Tabaka, 21, of 1039 Mount Vernon Rd., Southington, was arrested on April 8 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

Ryan Bohdan, 30, of 59 Creamery Rd., Cheshire, was arrested on April 9 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to obey a stop sign.

Matthew S. Padykula, 24, of 87 S. Slope Dr., Kensington, was arrested on April 9 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Santino F. Pompei, 19, of 8 Lovers Ln., Bristol, was arrested on April 9 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana

Dewayne Edwards, 26, of 184 Allen St., New Britain, was arrested on April 10 and charged with fifth degree larceny.

Joseph Torrice Jr., 32, of 218 Oak St., Waterbury, was arrested on April 10 and charged with sixth degree larceny and three counts of conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Nicholle Mulready, 32, of 4 Fleet St., Waterbury, was arrested on April 12 and charged with three counts of sixth degree larceny.

Griffin VanDuinen, 18, of 39 Great Pine Path, Plantsville, was arrested on April 12 and charged with six counts of third degree burglary, second degree larceny, and 19 counts of credit card fraud.

Carlos Rivera, 41, of 78 Collins Rd., Bristol, was arrested on April 13 and charged with third degree burglary and sixth degree larceny.