Meet the princesses at the Aqua Turf on April 30

By JEN CARDINES

STAFF WRITER

A royal crowd of local young ladies will storm the Aqua Turf on Sunday, April 30 in full gown and make-up. The Junior Miss Southington scholarship organization will be hosting its annual Princess Meet and Greet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Once again, the community is invited to enjoy an afternoon of feminine fun.

There will be face painting, nail and hair stations, along with glitter tattoos, balloonists, feather hair extensions, and DJ services. Light refreshments will be served. There will be raffle gifts and reasonably priced items for sale.

Most importantly, there will be photo opportunities with all the princesses in full costume. A photographer will be on hand, but attendees are welcome to bring cameras for photo opportunities with the royal subjects.

Everyone involved in the production works as volunteers, whether it’s painting a face, handling raffles, or waltzing across the room as a princess.

“They are all people that volunteer their time to raise money,” said event coordinator JoAnne Salerno.

In years past, the princesses saw upwards of 600 guests at the Aqua Turf. Next week’s fundraiser will be the fifth annual event, but Salerno said it will be the last of the “meet and greets.”

“Next year, we will do a carnival-type production,” she said. “I want to include boys and do something different…but still donate to the organizations.”

The event is a charity fundraiser. Proceeds from the event will benefit Southington Community Services and Connecticut Children’s Medical Center oncology department.

“This is a way to give back,” said Salerno, whose daughter (now a healthy 33-year-old) had leukemia at age three.

Tickets are $15 per person, but there will be none sold at the door. Tickets are available for sale at The Little Red Store at 252 Marion Ave. or Pat’s Main Street Ice Cream at 384 Main St.

For more information, contact JoAnne Salerno at putinontheritz@aol.com.