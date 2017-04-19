Library listings for the April 21 edition

The Southington Library has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, ext. 6552 or visit www.southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext. 3.

Here are some upcoming events:

April

Katerina Kretsch is artist of the month. Nature’s Canvas exhibit by Katerina Kretsch is on display in The Gallery at the Southington Public Library. Kretsch is a photography enthusiast who originally started taking photos of her children before exploring other areas of photography such as landscape and macro photography. Her images were recently displayed at the Farmington Libraries’ 2016 Fall Art Show.

U.S. Passport Fair at the Library. Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Southington Public Library is teaming up with the U.S. Postal Service to offer the public a convenient and time-saving opportunity to apply or renew their passport. Fliers are available at the library and the Post Office, detailing the application process, required documents and payment options. More info at Travel.State.Gov or at the National Passport information line, 1-877-487-2778 or 1-888-874-7793 (TDD/TTY).

Talking Probate with Probate Judge Matthew Jalowiec. Friday, April 28, 10 a.m. Registration is suggested. Judge Jalowiec will be available for approximately an hour to answer general probate questions.

Are You Playing April Library Bingo? Through Saturday, April 29. Enjoy the fun of Bingo while you explore and discover everything the Southington Public Library offers for free: programs, museum passes, eBooks, movies, art, bookstore, magazines, cake pans,online courses, and art and music classes. First 100 Bingo winners will receive a free library mug. Fill in the entire card for a chance to win a $75 gift certificate to Lewis Farms. Bingo cards are available at the new books display.

Ongoing