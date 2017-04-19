Knights shine at R-J Invite

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

Southington’s outdoor track and field program competed at the R-J Invitational at Lyman Hall High School in Wallingford on Thursday, April 13, and a number came away with good, early season scores.

Amanda Howe held the strong arm for the girls team by winning the shot put (38’1.25) and discus throw (125’10”).

Other top female performances from the meet included the following: Tayler Riddick in the triple jump (1st, 30’7.5”) and long jump (5th, 14’1.75”), Abby Connolly in the 200m dash (1st, 26.92), Natalie Verderame in the 400m dash (1st, 1:02.07), Allie Brown in the high jump (1st, 4’8”), Samantha Przybylski in the finals of the 100m dash (2nd, 13.45), Anny Moquete in the 800m run (4th, 2:41.65), Catherine Myers in the 3200m run (4th, 13:18.1), Amanda Perkowski in the 1600m run (5th, 6:09.2), and Lily Scalise in the 100m hurdles (6th, 21.04).

Connolly improved her state-qualifying time in the 200m dash.

Jeffrey Hannigan (2:05.47) and Shane Leone (2:07.35) paced the boys team by taking first and second in the 800m run. Hannigan qualified for the Class LL meet in the 800m run by three hundredths of a second.

Anthony Mondo (39’11”) and Ian Agnew (37’2.5”) leaped to the top of the charts with first and second-place finishes in the triple jump. Mondo qualified for the state meet in the triple jump by five inches and also took first in the long jump (1st, 19’9”).

Other top male performances from the meet included the following: Michael Mauro in the 110m hurdles (1st, 16.8), Zach Burleigh in the pole vault (1st, 11’), Tyson Harris in the 100m dash (2nd, 11.61), Cameron Coulombe in the 400m dash (2nd, 55.69), Conner Leone in the 3200m run (2nd, 10:15.83), Brendan Taylor in the 200m dash (4th, 24.64), Sean Young in the 1600m run (4th, 4:53.69), Alexander Lipsky in the javelin throw (4th, 105’4”), Cameron Clynes in the high jump (5th, 5’2”), and Keegan Jarvis in the shot put (5th, 35’6.75”) and discus throw (9th, 82’5”).

Southington will host Conard in their home opener on Tuesday, April 18 at 3:45 p.m.