Kids’ listings for the April 21 edition

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

SOUTHINGTON

HANDLING CHILDREN’S ANGER.

6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Southington Youth Services office, 196 N. Main St. This workshop will focus on common causes of childhood frustration and anger, along with the impact of a child’s emotional, social and intellectual development on his ability to manage his anger. Brainstorm strategies to help your child learn to express anger in more socially appropriate ways. Open to Southington residents. Admission is free and space is limited. RSVP at (860) 276-6281.

APRIL 29-30

SOUTHINGTON

YMCA FUTURE LEADERS OF YOUTH WEEKEND (OPEN TO NON-MEMBERS). 10 a.m. April 29 to 3 p.m. April 30 at YMCA Camp Sloper. Registration is limited to 15 people. During this two day Future Leaders of Youth (FLY) program, teens will build skills that will mold them into a future leader. Explore the wilderness of YMCA Camp Sloper with activities such as hiking, rock climbing, archery, boating, and outdoor cooking. Cost is $65 ($45 for program members, $35 for full members). Register at the YMCA front desk or contact Adam Dubois, (860) 426-9530 or adubois@sccymca.org.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

SOUTHINGTON

ANNUAL PRINCESS MEET AND GREET. Face painting, glitter tattoos, nail and hair stations, feather extensions, light refreshments, DJ, raffle gifts, items to buy, costume characters, princesses, more. $15 per person (adults and children). No tickets at the door. Proceeds benefit Southington Community Services Medical Center Oncology Department for Children. Tickets. putinontheritz@aol.com, jodiederwin@gmail.com. Tickets also available at The Little Red Store, 252 Marion Ave., Plantsville and Pat’s Main Street Ice Cream, 384 Main St., Southington.

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

SOUTHINGTON

JUNIOR MISS SOUTHINGTON SCHOLARSHIP ORGANIZATION ANNUAL PAGEANT. Contestants ages 4 to high school senior needed. Interview, fitness, talent, and evening wear competition. Aqua Turf, Mulberry Street, Plantsville. Putinontheritz@aol.com.

NOW thru JUNE 16

SOUTHINGTON

CAMP RISE REGISTRATION. Registration underway. Space is limited. Sponsored by the Southington Recreation Department. Open to Southington children with special needs. Session 1 (grades 2-5), July 5-6 and July 10-13. Session 2 (grades 6-12 up to age 21), July 17-20 and July 24-27. Both sessions take place at South End Elementary School and Recreation Park from 12:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Forms and info at www.southington.org/CampRISE

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL PRESCHOOL PROGRAM. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Southington High School. Openings available for 3, 4, and 5 year old children. Cost is $45 per semester. Call Erin Proctor, (860) 628-3229, ext. 345 or email at eproctor@ southingtonschools.org.

PLANTSVILLE COMMUNITY NURSERY SCHOOL. Open to 3-year-olds, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m., or 4-year-olds, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. (860) 628-8878 or pcns1955@gmail.com.

VILLAGE GREEN NURSERY SCHOOL. Offers a 2.5-hour 3-year-old program on Tuesdays and Thursdays and a 4-year-old program on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. In addition to the typical 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. program, the 4-year-olds have the option for an extended day program from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nan Sheridan at (860) 628-6958 or vgnsstaff@gmail.com.