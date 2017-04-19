Girls lacrosse stays perfect; offense leads the way

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

Attacking the cage was a big concern for Southington coach Jill Pomposi during the preseason, but those questions were quickly answered as her team exploded out of the gates with two lopsided victories. Southington scored 32 goals in two games with 16 different scorers.

That momentum carried into week two, and the Knights haven’t lost a step. Last week, Southington produced 30 goals in two games from 15 different scorers, and the girls improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2014. Most of the success can be contributed to the aggressive style of play the ladies in royal blue kilts have been displaying thus far.

“I’m very proud of the way that we’ve been playing,” said Pomposi. “We’re not just looking to one or two girls to attack. We are gaining confidence as individuals to look to shoot and actually take those opportunities that we have.”

Aside from raising their upper lips and widening their nostrils, the Knights are jelling with chemistry as well.

“We really are playing as a unit,” the coach said. “We’re realizing that if we’re not playing together as a cohesive unit, we’re not going to get the wins that we want to get. This is our ultimate goal.”

The Knights will look to stay undefeated this week when they travel to Windsor (1-1) on Tuesday, April 18 and return home to host Newington (1-3) on Friday, April 21.

Win at NW Catholic

APRIL 10—The Knights began the week with a 19-3 rout of NW Catholic at the St. Thomas Seminary in Bloomfield on Monday, posting 19 points for the second time this season. The Knights didn’t allow the Lions to score a single goal in the first half, leading, 8-0, at halftime.

Morgan Raymond (1 assist) marshaled the offense with four goals on five shots. Raymond also recovered six ground balls and won six draws.

Sarah Mafale (3 goals, 1 assist), Emily Gibney (2 goals, 1 assist), Sydney Brault (2 goals), Brooke Lynch (2 goals), and Hannah Jackman (2 goals) contributed as well.

Julia Wells saved eight shots in the cage. Southington took 21 shots on goal.

Win vs. Simsbury

APRIL 12—A couple days later, the Knights prevailed in a one-point win, 11-10, over Simsbury at home in their first regional contest of the season.

Four tied scores, three lead changes, and a pair of 3-0 runs by both teams in the first half made turned this matchup into a seesaw battle, but the Knights came out on top by a goal, 6-5, at halftime.

The Trojans knotted the score by netting the first goal of the second half just under two and a half minutes in. Moments later, the Knights went on a 4-0 run with three goals from Brault (3 shots) and a score from Hallie Altwies (7 shots, 1 assist).

The Trojans cut the deficit to a goal, 10-9, with three scores following Southington’s offensive charge, but a goal from Mafale (4 shots) at the eight-minute mark put the Knights up by two and sealed the victory. The Trojans scored the final goal of the game with 1:16 to go in the contest.

The Trojans gave the Knights a lot more pressure than teams have in the past week, but Pomposi said that she was really happy with how her team kept their cool and didn’t give up.

Brault and Altwies each finished with three goals. Altwies also recovered five ground balls and won six draws.

Mafale and Raymond (7 shots) finished with two goals apiece. Lynch (2 shots) contributed with a goal.

Julia Wells saved 10 shots in the cage. Southington took 25 shots on goal.

For this week’s box scores, click here: (southingtonobserver.com/2017/04/18/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-april-21-edition/). To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.