Boys tennis sweeps Platt

The Blue Knight tennis team opened their season without dropping a single point, cruising to a 7-0 shutout over Platt at home on Monday, April 10. Southington dropped just two games in all matches combined.

No. 1 singles Matt Balaoing, No. 2 singles Mike Balaoing, No. 3 Rohan Kataria, No. 1 doubles Jon Kryzanski and Kevin Chudy, No. 2 doubles Nate Zmarlicki and Mike Listro, and No. 3 doubles Sam Johnson and DJ Pestillo each won in straight sets. No. 4 singles Erik Kryzanski won by forfeit.

The Knights will be back on the courts this week when they travel to South Windsor (2-0) on Wednesday, April 19 and RHAM (1-0) on Friday, April 21.

