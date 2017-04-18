Weekly scoreboard for the April 21 edition

These are the scores for games played between Monday, April 10 and Sunday, April 16. For more in depth coverage, read us in print or on-line.
Baseball
Southington 7, EO Smith 0
Monday, April 10
At Southington
EO SMITH
|Player
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kravchuk, 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wasilefsky, cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stearns, 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ibrahim, ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Tamburri, c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stebbins, dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hawthorne, rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Passardi, lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tumosa, 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|25
|0
|3
|0
SOUTHINGTON
|Player
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cyr, cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Gray, 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Gil, 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mikosz, ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Cooney, rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|McIntyre, rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kohl, lf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Babon, dh
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Mercier, 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sciota, c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Panarella, c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leifert, 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Semmel, 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|27
|7
|6
|4
HR—Kohl. 2B—Gray, Babon. BB—Wasilefsky, Ibrahim, Hawthorne, Cyr, Cooney (2), Babon, Sciota. HBP—Gray.
EO Smith 000 000 0 — 0 3 4
Southington 300 121 x — 7 6 1
|EO SMITH
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|Keeser, L
|4.0
|6
|1
|4
|2
|Watson
|2.0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|SOUTHINGTON
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|Sheehan, W
|5.7
|1
|0
|3
|5
|Robarge
|1.3
|2
|0
|0
|2
Records—EOS, 1-2. SHS, 2-0.
Tolland 5, Southington 2
Wednesday, April 12
At Tolland
SOUTHINGTON
|Player
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cyr, cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gray, 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mikosz, ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cooney, rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Kohl, lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Babon, dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Robarge, 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McIntyre, ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sciota, c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Semmel, 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|25
|2
|4
|2
TOLLAND
|Player
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gagnon, 2b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Ouellette, ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Curtis, p
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Kean, 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sargent, pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Carra, 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Steiner, c
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Simon, rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Popovich, cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Albate, lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mengher, ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|23
|5
|6
|5
HR—Cooney, Steiner. BB—Kohl, Gagnon (2), Carra, Steiner (2), Simon, Popovich. SAC—Curtis.
Southington 200 000 0 — 2 4 1
Tolland 101 030 x — 5 6 0
|SOUTHINGTON
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|Mercier, L
|4.3
|6
|4
|6
|5
|McDonough
|1.7
|0
|0
|1
|2
|TOLLAND
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|Curtis, W
|7.0
|4
|2
|1
|9
Records—SHS, 2-1. THS, 3-0.
Southington 1, Notre Dame-West Haven 0
Saturday, April 15
At Quigley Stadium, West Haven
SOUTHINGTON
|Player
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cyr, cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gray, ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mikosz, p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cooney, rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kohl, lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Babon, 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mercier, 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Topper, pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sciota, c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Leifert, 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|25
|1
|5
|0
NOTRE DAME-WEST HAVEN
|Player
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Piechota, 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Torniero, cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mariano, 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Longley, 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dziczkowski, dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Milone, ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Martinello, rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Geib, ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Martinello, c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rhodes, ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hart, ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Zsampar, lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|21
|0
|1
|0
2B—Mercier, Piechota. BB—Mikosz, Leifert, Longley, Milone, Zsampar. HBP—Mikosz, Zsampar.
Southington 000 010 0 — 1 5 0
Notre Dame-WH 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
|SOUTHINGTON
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|Mikosz, W
|7.0
|1
|0
|3
|7
|NOTRE DAME-WH
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|Kirck, L
|5.7
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Sansone
|1.3
|2
|0
|0
|1
Records—SHS, 3-1. ND-WH, 4-2.
Softball
Southington 3, South Windsor 1
Wednesday, April 12
At Southington
SOUTH WINDSOR
|Player
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hanchuk, p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Darby, ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon, 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wells, c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|LeMay, 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vesco, rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ostrowski, cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Karlins, lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Caffrey, 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|23
|1
|2
|0
SOUTHINGTON
|Player
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Myrick, lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Woodruff, 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Delorme, cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Scafariello, c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Beaupre, pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zazzaro, p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ferrante, 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Aldieri, 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marotto, ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Semmel, rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|23
|3
|6
|2
2B—Ostrwoski. BB—Darby. SAC—Zazzaro, Ferrante, Karlins.
South Windsor 000 000 0 — 1 2 4
Southington 001 101 x — 3 6 2
|SOUTH WINDSOR
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|Hanchuk, L
|6.0
|6
|0
|0
|7
|SOUTHINGTON
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|Zazzaro, W
|7.0
|2
|0
|1
|12
Records—SW, 1-2. SHS, 1-0.
Boys Tennis
Southington 7, Platt 0
Monday, April 10
At Southington
SINGLES
1, Matt Balaoing, SHS, def. Josue Gomez, PHS, 6-0, 6-1; 2, Mike Balaoing, SHS, def. Mahmoud Hossan, PHS, 6-0, 6-0; 3, Rohan Kataria, SHS, def. Mattias Azana, PHS, 6-0, 6-1; 4, Eric Kryzanski, SHS, forfeit.
DOUBLES
1, Jon Kryzanski-Kevin Chudy, SHS, def. Josh Marks-Aaron Manu, PHS, 6-0, 6-0; 2, Nate Zmarlicki-Mike Listro, SHS, def. Nehemiah Vargas-Isaiah Arce, PHS, 6-0, 6-0; 3, Sam Johnson-D.J.Pestillo, SHS, def. Samuel Adu-Michael Adu, PHS, 6-0, 6-0.
Records—PHS, 0-1. SHS, 1-0.
Girls Tennis
Southington 4, Mercy 3
Thursday, April 13
At Southington
SINGLES
1, Kristen Mathew, SHS, def. Molly Garcia, MHS, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-4; 2, Abby Murphy, SHS, def. Juliette Piazza, MHS, 6-2, 6-1; 3, Molly Murphy, SHS, def. Lorenza Inserra, MHS, 6-0, 6-1; 4, Carolyn Callahan, SHS, def. Jenna Ireland, MHS, 6-3, 6-4.
DOUBLES
1, Kathryn Hanly-Kate Hall, MHS, def. Abby Roy-Coral Tommervik, SHS, 6-2, 6-3; 2, Katie Schuman-Julia Wenceslao, MHS, def. Sam Barmore-Joelle Stublarec, SHS, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; 3, Isabella Iorio-Julia Pitruzzello, MHS, def. Chantelle Gimenez-Safiyah Pathan, SHS, 6-3, 6-4.
Records—MHS, 3-2. SHS, 2-1.
Boys Volleyball
Staples 3, Southington 0
(25-15, 25-21, 25-11)
Monday, April 10
At Southington
HIGHLIGHTS—Southington: Niko Sophroniou, 8-for-9 serving, 1 ace, 1 dig; Will Pfanzelt, 4-for-4 serving, 5 assists, 2 digs; Tim Walsh, 5-for-6 serving, 20 attacks, 3 kills, 1 block, 5 digs; Rocco Possidento, 10 attacks, 1 kill, 2 blocks; Zack Morgan, 4-for-4 serving, 1 dig; Dan Hackerman, 6 attacks, 2 kills, 1 dig; Louis Gianacopolos Jr., 9-for-10 serving, 1 ace, 18 assists, 20 attacks, 8 kills, 2 blocks, 7 digs; Andrew Chavez, 2-for-3 serving, 3 digs; Nate Simard, 1-for-1 serving, 4 digs; Brian Durocher, 5-for-8 serving, 29 attacks, 6 kills, 6 digs; Connor Brush, 4-for-4 serving, 1 assist, 12 attacks, 4 kills, 4 digs.
Staples: No stats available.
Records—Staples, 2-1. Southington, 3-1.
Southington 3, Shelton 1
(20-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20)
Wednesday, April 12
Shelton
HIGHLIGHTS—Southington: Niko Sophroniou, 15-for-15 serving, 2 aces, 9 digs; Will Pfanzelt, 1-for-1 serving, 1 assist, 1 attack, 1 dig; Tim Walsh, 6-for-8 serving, 22 attacks, 6 kills, 3 blocks, 5 digs; Rocco Possidento, 1 assist, 2 attacks, 1 kill, 2 blocks, 1 dig; Zack Morgan, 10-for-10 serving, 2 attacks, 6 digs; Dan Hackerman, 7 attacks, 1 kill, 4 blocks, 2 digs; Tyler Peruta, 1 attack; Louis Gianacopolos Jr., 14-for-16 serving, 1 ace, 21 assists, 14 attacks, 4 kills, 6 digs; Andrew Chavez, 2-for-3 serving, 1 ace; Nate Simard, 1-for-2 serving, 2 digs; Brian Durocher, 23-for-24 serving, 1 ace, 1 assist, 29 attacks, 7 kills, 1 block, 10 digs; Connor Brush, 13-for-15 serving, 26 attacks, 7 kills, 3 digs.
Shelton: No stats available.
Records—Southington, 4-1. Shelton, 3-1.
Southington 3, Farmington 0
(25-20, 25-23, 25-18)
Thursday, April 13
At Southington
HIGHLIGHTS—Southington: Niko Sophroniou, 13-for-14 serving, 2 aces, 1 attack, 3 digs; Tim Walsh, 4-for-4 serving, 24 attacks, 9 kills, 6 digs; Rocco Possidento, 2-for-2 serving, 8 attacks, 4 kills, 2 blocks; Zack Morgan, 12-for-12 serving, 1 assist, 1 dig; Dan Hackerman, 9 attacks, 2 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs; Louis Gianacopolos Jr., 12-for-14 serving, 1 ace, 27 assists, 13 attacks, 4 kills, 2 blocks, 10 digs; Jonathan Clark, 1 attack, 1 kill, 1 dig; Andrew Chavez, 3-for-3 serving, 1 assist, 1 dig; Nate Simard, 1 dig; Brian Durocher, 12-for-12 serving, 1 assist, 25 attacks, 9 kills, 10 digs; Connor Brush, 10-for-12 serving, 2 aces, 2 assists, 20 attacks, 4 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs.
Farmington: No stats available.
Records—FHS, 0-4. SHS, 5-1.
Girls Lacrosse
Southington 19, NW Catholic 3
Monday, April 10
At St. Thomas Seminary, Bloomfield
Southington 08 11 — 19
NW Catholic 00 03 — 03
First half—1, Morgan Raymond (Hallie Altwies), SHS, 24:44; 2, Raymond (Sarah Mafale), SHS, 19:20; 3, Brooke Lynch, SHS, 17:57; 4, Raymond, SHS, 15:09; 5, Altwies (Raymond), SHS, 12:11; 6, Lynch (Altwies), SHS, 9:48; 7, Hannah Jackman (Emma Doran), SHS, 7:23; 8, Mafale, SHS, 5:59.
Second half—9, Mafale (Emily Gibney), SHS, 23:41; 10, Raymond, SHS, 20:28; 11, Sydney Brault (Molly Dobratz), SHS, 20:05; 12, Dobratz, SHS, 19:10; 13, Mafale (Lynch), SHS, 16:33; 14, Gibney, SHS, 13:35; 15, Jackman (Doran), SHS, 12:40; 16, Gibney, SHS, 11:35; 17, Meg Sisk, NWC, 9:57; 18, Doran, SHS, 6:30; 19, Jessie Pesce, SHS, 3:58; 20, Sydney Taylor, NWC, 2:51; 21, Brault, SHS, 2:30; 22, Nora Staunton, NWC, 1:14.
Shots—SHS, 25. NWC, 11.
Saves—Julia Wells, SHS, 8. Gianna Molinari, NWC, 4; Haley Duarte, NWC, 2.
Records—SHS, 3-0. NWC, 0-3.
Southington 11, Simsbury 10
Wednesday, April 12
At Southington
Simsbury 05 05 — 10
Southington 06 05 — 11
First half—1, Jen Falkner, Simsbury, 23:56; 2, Hallie Altwies, Southington, 22:00; 3, Morgan Raymond, Southington, 20:12; 4, Raymond, Southington, 18:37; 5, Falkner, Simsbury, 7:01; 6, Molly Rosenberg, Simsbury, 6:42; 7, Molly Brian, Simsbury, 6:09; 8, Brooke Lynch (Molly Dobratz), Southington, 5:39; 9, Rosenberg, Simsbury, 3:49; 10, Altwies, Southington, 3:01; 11, Sarah Mafale (Altwies), Southington, 1:40.
Second half—12, Rosenberg, Simsbury, 23:20; 13, Sydney Brault, Southington, 20:54; 14, Altwies, Southington, 20:24; 15, Brault (Jenna Garcia), Southington, 19:10; 16, Brault, Southington, 17:30; 17, Carly Brian, Simsbury, 16:53; 18, Rosenberg, Simsbury, 13:05; 19, Samantha Dupree, Simsbury, 12:45; 20, Mafale, Southington, 8:43; 21, Kendall Schulz, Simsbury, 1:16.
Shots—Simsbury, 20. Southington, 14.
Saves—Emily Franklin, Simsbury, 3. Julia Wells, Southington, 10.
Records—Simsbury, 0-3. Southington, 4-0.
Boys Lacrosse
Southington 20, Newington 4
Tuesday, April 11
At Southington
Newington 01 01 00 02 — 04
Southington 05 05 06 04 — 20
Goals—NHS (4): Pat Czerniawski (3), Connor Brennan. SHS (20): Ryan Mailhot (2), Liam Guthrie (3), Jake Walczak (5), Matt Gunderson, Matt Thompson, Evan Johanns (3), Seth Bogoslovski (2), Brandon Slade, Jared Vath, Justin Nogueira.
Assists—NHS: None. SHS (5): Mailhot (3), Guthrie, Gunderson (2).
Shots—NHS, 12. SHS, 27.
Saves—Gavin Bissoni, NHS, 7; Evan Bumberra, SHS, 5; Garrett Brown, SHS, 3.
Records—NHS, 0-2. SHS, 1-2.
Trumbull 12, Southington 7
Thursday, April 13
At Southington
Trumbull 03 03 04 02 — 12
Southington 00 00 03 04 — 07
Goals—THS (12): Danny Hoffman (2), Trevor Arganese, Andrew Tinnesz (2), Peter Raverts, Luke Uammerman, Griffin Scutz, Tau Libowitz (2). SHS (7): Ethan Thomson, Liam Guthrie (2), Jake Walczak (3), Dean Beauchiero.
Assists—THS (12): Hoffman (2), Arganese (3), Tinnesz (4), Raverts (3). SHS (2): Thomson (2).
Shots—THS, 24. SHS, 15.
Saves—Josh Vaughn, THS, 8. Evan Bumbera, SHS, 10; Garrett Brown, SHS, 2.
Records—THS, 3-2. SHS, 1-4.
Pomperaug 10, Southington 4
Saturday, April 15
At Southington
Pomperaug 04 03 01 02 — 10
Southington 00 01 01 02 — 04
Goals—PHS (10): Pat Curtis (2), Evan Cyganowski, Jack Rafferty, Nick Spinner, Ryan Spath (2).SHS (4): Ethan Thomson, Liam Guthrie, Matt Thompson, Dean Bauchiero.
Assists—PHS (7): Cyganowski (2), Carson Nagashima (3), Spath (2). SHS (2): Gunderson, Evan Johanns.
Shots—PHS, 12. SHS, 8.
Saves—Garrett Brown, PHS, 4. Evan Bumbera, SHS, 2.
Records—PHS, 4-2. SHS, 1-5.