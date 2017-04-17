Obituary: Richard Baldwin Hutton, 98

Richard Baldwin Hutton, 98, of Southington, CT passed away peacefully at home on December 16, 2016, surrounded by his family. He had been the loving husband of the late Virginia Bartlett Cutter Hutton for 72 years.

He is survived by his six children; Sally, Douglas, Christina, John, Martha and Nancy. He also leaves behind his 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son David.

A service to honor Richard’s life will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at the First Baptist Church, 581 Meriden Avenue in Southington. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.

