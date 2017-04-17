Obituary: John ‘Mike’ Michael Piatek, 69

John “Mike” Michael Piatek, 69, of Southington, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Born in Meriden, CT on June 29, 1947 to the late John and Stacia (Kuzina) Piatek, he had been a longtime Southington resident.

Mike attended Meriden schools and then went on to Wilcox Tech where he studied to be an electrician. He also lived in Pittsfield, MA and then San Jose, CA, until he experienced his first earthquake and returned to CT where he worked as an electrician. Mike was an expert handi-man who could fix anything. With his love for woodworking, he restored his late 1700’s home in Southington. Due to health issues, he had to give up being an electrician but being talented with his hands, he became a “craftsman.” Mike spent hours in his woodshop creating decorative boxes, small furniture, stools and wooden children’s toys which he sold at craft shows around the state. He was willing to make or repair anything for anyone.

Mike is survived by his two sons; Matthew Piatek of San Diego, CA and Adam Piatek and his wife Desiree of Southington; 2 granddaughters, Addison and Madelyn Piatek; his sister Beverly Henkel of Southington, his very dear friend, Pat Lenz of Plantsville and 2 nieces, Helen Henkel of Southington and Sue Hentz of Meriden.

Funeral services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com