Obituary: Eva (Mazza) Cordani, 89

Eva (Mazza) Cordani, 89, passed away on April 12, 2017 in New Britain. She was the wife of the late Joseph Cordani.

Born in New York City on July 28, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Mary (Calfano) Mazza. She was a former employee of Lenko Buffing and Plating Co. She was devoted to her family, a great cook, enjoyed playing cards and was a member of the Calendar House.

Eva is survived by her children Steven and his wife Cheryl Cordani, Dennis and his wife Jill Cordani all of Southington, Lisa and her husband Andrew DeAngelo of Bristol, a sister Rose Loesel of Plainview, NY, grandchildren Terri Cushman, Joseph, Jessica, Michael and Matthew Cordani, Scott and Kevin DeAngelo, great grandchildren Jason, Morgan, Andriea, Nate, Michael and Lucianna.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 10 AM in DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N. Main St. followed by burial in St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday from 4 to 8 PM.

